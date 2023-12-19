December 19, 2023 at 09:08 am EST

(Alliance News) - Gabetti Property Solutions Spa announced Tuesday that Alessandro Bonasera has been appointed as the new head of sales for the Turin office of Santandrea Luxury Houses & Top Properties, a Gabetti Group brand that specializes in luxury and short-rent properties.

"Bonasera will be responsible for expanding the luxury market in Turin," reads the company's note.

Gabetti Property Solutions is down 1.6 percent to EUR0.76 per share.

