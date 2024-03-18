(Alliance News) - Gabetti Property Solutions Spa on Monday reported that it closed 2023 with a net profit of EUR1.0 million, down from EUR11.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

During the period, operating revenues were EUR193.1 million, up 27 percent from EUR152.5 million in 2022.

Services Ebitda as of Dec. 31 stood at EUR22.9 million from EUR27.2 million in 2022.

The group's net book debt as of Dec. 31 was EUR60.6 million.

On Monday, Gabetti Property Solutions closed in the green 1.3 percent to EUR0.68 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.