  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gabetti Property Solutions S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAB   IT0005023038

GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(GAB)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:20 2023-03-14 pm EDT
1.150 EUR   -1.88%
01:28pGabetti, agreement to sell property in Dubai worth over EUR100 million
AN
02/17Enervit at the top; Gabetti the worst
AN
02/17Mib down; banks up 30 percent since start of year
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gabetti, agreement to sell property in Dubai worth over EUR100 million

03/14/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Gabetti Property Solutions Spa has announced that, through its Gabetti Home Value division and on-site partner Gabetti Middle East, the first Italian real estate company in Dubai, has signed an agreement with Ellington Properties, among Dubai's leading real estate developers, to market to Italian clients eight properties located in the Emirati city.

The total value of the properties offered for sale exceeds EUR100 million.

The properties covered by the agreement are Upper House, The Highbury, Ocean House, Ellington House III, Ellington Beach House, Berkeley Place, Belmont Residences, and The Sanctuary.

These are luxury residences and multi-family communities built in several prestigious areas of Dubai, such as Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Emirates Hills. All of Ellington's projects offer a wide range of 5-star hotel amenities, Gabetti explains.

The marketing of the 8 properties includes a total of 65 residential units of different sizes and square footage: studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, four-bedroom, five-bedroom, and five- or six-bedroom multi-bedroom units, all with premium amenities such as Olympic-size swimming pool and relaxation areas, spa, fitness areas, cinema, and other hotel-inspired amenities.

Gabetti Property Solutions on Tuesday closed 1.9 percent in the red at EUR1.15 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

