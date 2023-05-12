Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gabetti Property Solutions S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAB   IT0005023038

GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(GAB)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-12 am EDT
1.006 EUR   +1.51%
12:52pGabetti, revenues down double digits in first quarter
AN
05/02Europeans mixed; Eurozone inflation accelerates
AN
05/02Europeans up; Saipem trailing on Mib.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary
Gabetti, revenues down double digits in first quarter

05/12/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Gabetti Property Solutions Spa has approved itermedi results as of March 31, 2023, reporting operating revenues of EUR26.4 million down 38 percent from EUR42.7 million in the same period last year, due to the regulatory change on tax incentives affecting Gabetti Lab's redevelopment-related revenues.

The group's gross loss amounted to EUR65,000 from a profit of EUR2.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Group Ebitda is EUR3.0 million down from EUR6.7 million in the first three months of 2022.

Ebit is EUR595 million from EUR4.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net financial debt is EUR14.5 million from EUR12.0 million in the same period of 2022.

"The first quarter of 2023 was strongly penalized by the regulatory change inherent to the subject of redevelopment," says Fabrizio Prete, president of the Gabetti Group, "which slowed down and partly blocked the operations of Gabetti Lab for a few months with negative repercussions also on franchising and Abaco Engineering.

"The Agency and Corporate Services business unit was up compared to the previous year in terms of margins thanks to the excellent performance of Abaco growth of 49 percent and Agency salutations of 53 percent, while Patrigest was down slightly; on the other hand, the Real Estate Network Services business unit was down compared to 2022, especially Gabetti Lab as a result of the contraction in revenues related to redevelopment work. We are working on a change of strategy to reverse the trend immediately."

Gabetti Property Solutions shares closed Friday up 1.5 percent to EUR1.01 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 150 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2022 11,6 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net Debt 2022 13,6 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59,8 M 64,9 M 65,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gabetti Property Solutions S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roberto Busso Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Speretta Chief Operating & Financial Officer, GM
Maurizio Gresele Director-Administration, Finance & Control
Fabrizio Prete Chairman
Franco Carlo Papa Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS S.P.A.-5.44%65
CBRE GROUP, INC.-4.31%22 344
KE HOLDINGS INC.19.34%20 954
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED1.08%14 388
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-5.42%10 923
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.44.25%10 657
