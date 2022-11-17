Gabriel A/S : Statutory Corporate Governance Statement, cf. Section 107 b of the Danish Financial Statements Act – 2021 - 2022

Introduction Gabriel Holding A/S (Gabriel) has prepared the statutory statement on corporate governance as per section 107 b of the Danish Financial Statements Act covering the period from 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022. Further information about the company's management structure is contained in this statement on corporate governance being part of the annual report. The statement includes: A description of the management structure

The element of the internal controls and risk management systems in relation to the financial reporting

An annual review of the company's position on the Danish Recommendations on Corporate Governance Management and board committees Gabriel has a two-tier management structure consisting of the Board of Directors (Board) and Executive Man- agement. The two bodies are separate, and no one serves as a member of both. The Board participates in determining the company strategy and supervises the performance of the company and ensures adequate management and organisation. Executive Management has the responsibility for the company's daily operations. Board of Directors The Board has six members, four of whom are elected by shareholders at general meetings and two by employees in Denmark. The Board's collective profile can be characterised as having possession of broad and international business experience with professional skills including within production, innovation, sales, finances, and marketing estimated to cover the Group's needs. The Board regularly assesses the need for any changes in its collective exper- tise. Board members keep themselves actively advised about Gabriel and the industry in general. In December 2021 the shareholders re-elected the following members to the Board: Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen (chair of the Board since 2010, chair of the Acquisition Committee, member of the Audit Committee and the Governance, Remuneration & Nomination Committee - considered independent)

Hans Olesen Damgaard (vice chair and member of the Board since 2015 and chair of the Governance, Remu- neration & Nomination Committee, member of the Audit Committee and the Acquisition Committee - consid- ered independent)

Søren B. Lauritsen (member of the Board since 2010, chair of the Cyber Security Committee and member of the Audit Committee - not considered independent)

Pernille Fabricius (member of the Board since 2016 and chair of the Audit Committee - considered independ- ent) The shareholder elected board members are elected annually at the annual general meeting. At the constituent board meeting following the annual general meeting held in December 2021, the Board reappointed Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen as chair and Hans Olesen Damgaard as vice chair and appointed the board committees. In addition to the shareholder elected members two employee representatives are on the Board. Election of employee representatives to the Board is a right enjoyed by Danish employees under Denmark's company law. The board members elected by the employees must comprise half the number of board members elected by the general meeting. The board members elected by the employees act under the same terms as the other board members, but under company law they are elected for four years at a time. The terms of office are on a rolling basis to ensure continuity. 1 Gabriel Holding A/S - CVR no. 58 86 87 28

Quinten Xerxes van Dalm (member of the Board since 2014 and member of the Audit Committee - employee representative) - up for election in December 2024

Rikke Lyhne Jensen (member of the Board since 2018 and member of the Audit Committee - employee repre- sentative) - up for election in December 2022 For a further presentation of the board members above, refer to the management commentary section of the annual report. Annual Board review The chair of the Board is responsible for conducting an annual review of the Board's performance, addressing the effectiveness of the Board, Executive Management, individual board members contributions and the chair's performance. Each board member and member of Executive Management also receives feedback from all the other board members and Executive Management about their individual performance. The task of preparing the annual self-evaluation of the individual members of the Board and Executive Management is executed by the Governance, Remuneration & Nomination Committee. Every three years, the evaluation is facilitated by external consultants. The evaluation was facilitated in 2022 by Unique Human Capital. In 2022, an externally facilitated board evaluation process was conducted, focusing, among other things, on the recommendations on corporate governance, covering the Board's work, efficiency, composition, and organisa- tion. Topics included: the composition of the Board with focus on competencies and diversity,

the Board and the individual member's contribution and results,

the cooperation on the Board and between the Board and the Executive Management,

the chair's leadership of the Board,

the committee structure and the work in the committees,

the organisation of the work of the Board and the quality of the material provided to the Board,

the Board members' preparation for and active participation in the meetings of the Board, and

an assessment of the Board's overall competencies in relation to those that best support Gabriel's strategy. The results of the assessment were presented to the Board in August 2022 by the chair of the Governance, Remuneration & Nomination Committee. The main conclusions and outcomes of the board evaluation were, that the Board and the board committees through 2021/22 maintains a positive development by the dedication, required key competencies and sparring offered by and among the board and committee members, including in the relationship between the Board and Executive Management. In addition, the evaluation also concluded that the Board continues to have in-depth industry knowledge and competencies that support Gabriel's business and strategic goals. The duties and responsibility of the Board There are rules of procedure for Gabriel's Board. These are reviewed once a year by the Board with a view to updating. The rules of procedure specify inter alia guidelines for the relationship between the Board and the Executive Management, and the duties and responsibilities of the chair and vice chair of the Board. The Board has established the following committees: The Audit Committee The Audit Committee consists of the entire Board and meets quarterly. The Audit Committee's overall tasks are: 2 Gabriel Holding A/S - CVR no. 58 86 87 28

to monitor the financial reporting process

to monitor the effective functioning of the company's internal control and risk management systems

to monitor the statutory audit of the financial statements etc.

to monitor and check the auditor's independence

to review the internal insider policy and procedures, ensuring capital market compliance The specific tasks of the committee are described in the charter approved by the Board and is available on the company website. The majority of the members are not independent as the Board wishes to allow employee representatives to be on the committee. In 2021/22, the Audit Committee focused on reporting from subsidiaries, transfer pricing and follow-up on remarks from the external auditor, especially related to improvement of procedures for segregation of duties etc. In 2021/22 the Audit Committee held 4 meetings. The attendance rate for the year was 100%. The Governance, Remuneration & Nomination Committee The Governance, Remuneration & Nomination Committee consists of two board members, one of whom is the chair of the Board. The members are elected by and among the board members. The role of the Governance, Remuneration & Nomination Committee is to make recommendations to the Board, and otherwise to assist the Board with its oversight responsibilities, in relation to: review and positions on the recommendations on Corporate Governance

recruitment and remuneration strategies and policies in relation to Executive Management and the Board

performance evaluation, and appointments, re-appointments and succession planning, in relation to the Board, its committees, and Executive Management The specific tasks of the committee are described in the charter approved by the Board and is available on the company website. The committee meet at least twice a year. In 2021/22 the Governance, Remuneration & Nomination Committee held 2 meetings, and in addition to the fixed tasks, the primary focus was the preparation of a tax policy, as well as the remuneration report, which will be presented for indicative vote at the general meeting. The attendance rate for the year was 100%. The Acquisition Committee The Acquisition Committee currently consists of the chair of the Board, a board member and an external committee member. The members are elected by the board members. The role of the Acquisition Committee is to make recommendations to the Board, and otherwise to assist the Board with its oversight responsibilities, in relation to: review and recommend merger and acquisition transactions proposed by the company's management;

review and recommend strategic investment transactions proposed by the company's management;

Propose the assessment of potential acquisitions and mergers The Acquisition Committee's task is to evaluate potential acquisition targets supporting the growth strategy of the Group. The specific tasks of the committee are described in the charter approved by the Board and is available on the company website. 3 Gabriel Holding A/S - CVR no. 58 86 87 28