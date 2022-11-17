Gabriel A/S : Statutory statement on diversity policy and gender composition of the management cf. Section 107 d and 99 b of the Danish Financial Statements Act – 2021 - 2022

This statement is an integral part of the management commentary of the annual report of Gabriel Holding A/S for the 2021/22 financial year and includes the requirements of Section 107 d of the Danish Financial Statements Act (Statement on diversity policy) and Section 99 b of the Danish Financial Statements Act (Statement on gender composition of the management), which are specifically referred to in sections 3 - 7.

The numerical targets which have been set for the top management levels apply to the parent company, while the targets and action plans for other management levels apply to the entire Group. The status in the statement applies to all consolidated companies in the Group.

The Gabriel Group believes that diversity among employees and management, including an even distribution of age, nationality and educational background, contributes positively to the working environment and strengthens Gabriel's competitiveness and performance.

Gabriel has long focused on a diverse workplace, where employees have very different backgrounds, competencies and living conditions. Not only in terms of gender, age, and origin, but equally in terms of education, experi- ence, and personality. Therefore, the objective is that management should equally reflect the diversity of our employees.

The board members of Gabriel Holding A/S cover a wide range of experiences from both Danish and international business. This composition is considered appropriate in that it ensures a breadth in the members' approach to the tasks, thus helping to ensure qualified reflections and decisions.

1. Definitions of management levels

According to the Gabriel Group definition, "A manager is either responsible for other employees or occupies a position which allows him or her to act on behalf of Gabriel".

There are three management levels in the organisation: Board of Directors, Executive Management, and middle management, which consists of function managers/heads of function or site managers.

2. Policy

"Gabriel will promote a diverse workplace and an inclusive working environment, including work to promote the number of the underrepresented gender in all employee groups, including senior management (other management layers, executive management, and board of directors). Gabriel wants to ensure that all employees can make the best use of their skills regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion, political view, age, functional impairments, sexual orientation, etc. The same principles are applied to recruitment processes and promotions, where all applicants are treated equally, and diversity is prioritized.

The target number of the underrepresented gender on the Board of Directors of Gabriel Holding A/S (The Company) and in the rest of the management is set at 50 %. It is recommended that half of the board members elected by the general meeting should be independent, cf. the recommendations on corporate governance."

The diversity policy in force at any time can be found on Gabriel's website www.gabriel.dk, and applies at Group level. The previous policy on the underrepresented gender has been incorporated into the diversity policy. The definition of gender in this statement derives directly from the regulatory requirements for reporting it, including the definition of "gender" as male/female, and does not reflect Gabriel's position on this, as our diversity policy is based on a broader and more diverse understanding of gender.

3. General targets

According to the diversity policy, an overarching goal is to focus on diversity in recruitment processes and pro- motions.

In 2020, the Board set the following targets for the Group's gender composition of management, which remain in force until the end of the financial year 2022-23:

