    505714   INE524A01029

GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED

(505714)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
134.25 INR   -2.08%
09:44aGABRIEL INDIA : Annual Report, FY22
PU
05/31GABRIEL INDIA : Q4FY22 Earnings Call
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Gabriel India Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 25, 2022
CI
Gabriel India : Annual Report, FY22

07/13/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Powered by technology, driven by values

Annual Report 2021-22

01

Group

Overview

02

Leadership

Review

Powered by Technology, Driven by Values 02 Key Highlights of the Year 04

Financial Performance 05

Our Support to the Community and Workforce during Covid-1906

For more investor related

Letter from the Executive Chairperson 08

information please visit

MD's Message 10

https://www.anandgroupindia.

com/gabrielindia/investors/

Future Proofing with the Trends 14

Or simply scan to browse

03

Strategic

Review

R&D, innovation and technology:

essential component for strategic evolution 16 Product Technology 20

Process Technology 22

Testing and Validation 24

Integrating People with Technology 26 Heading to the Top 28

Winning Story = Customers 30 Gabriel India's Plant Locations 31 Board of Directors 32 Corporate Information 33

Glossary

IFF- Inverted Front Forks

HRS- Hydraulic Rebound Stop

FSD-Frequency Selective Damping AMBU- Aftermarket Business Unit

PCTM- Plant Crisis Management Team

Investor information

Market Capitalisation

as on March 31, 2022: ` 1607.38 Cr

CIN: L34101PN1961PLC015735

BSE Code : 505714

NSE Symbol: GABRIEL

Dividend Declared: Per Share ` 1.55

AGM Date: August 04, 2022

AGM Venue: Video conferencing

04

STATUORY

REPORTS

Management Discussion & Analysis 34

Director's Report 46

Corporate Governance Report 75

Business Responsibility Report 91

05

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Standalone 101

Notice 168

Powered by Technology, Driven by Values

The world is constantly evolving. What our customers demand today, differs from what they needed yesterday. At Gabriel India, we do not wait for the change to happen. Instead, we constantly adapt, evolve and innovate to maintain the market leadership in the ride control products, by prioritising and investing in the next generation technologies.

Our constant endeavours towards digitalisation and developing smart production capabilities through facility upgradations, competency building, process automation, product improvements and superior engineering services

have enabled us to achieve and maintain the leadership position and deliver competitive solutions to meet our current and future customers' needs.

Today, we are on course towards strengthening our leadership position by becoming a technologically driven, future-ready organisation, driven by our values of leadership through partnership and people empowerment. This year's Annual Report highlights the importance of technology and its impetus to keep us ahead of the curve.

2 Gabriel India Limited

At Gabriel India, we do not wait for the change to happen. Instead, we constantly adapt, evolve and innovate to maintain the market leadership

Corporate Overview Group Overview

Reports Statutory Overview Corporate

Statements Financial

Annual Report 2021-223

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gabriel India Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 13:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 470 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2022 832 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 19 378 M 244 M 244 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 329
Free-Float 44,2%
