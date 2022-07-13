Gabriel India : Annual Report, FY22

essential component for strategic evolution 16 Product Technology 20
Glossary
IFF- Inverted Front Forks
HRS- Hydraulic Rebound Stop
FSD-Frequency Selective Damping AMBU- Aftermarket Business Unit
PCTM- Plant Crisis Management Team
Investor information
Market Capitalisation
as on March 31, 2022: `1607.38 Cr
CIN: L34101PN1961PLC015735
BSE Code : 505714
NSE Symbol: GABRIEL
Dividend Declared: Per Share`1.55
AGM Date: August 04, 2022
AGM Venue: Video conferencing
Powered by Technology, Driven by Values
The world is constantly evolving. What our customers demand today, differs from what they needed yesterday. At Gabriel India, we do not wait for the change to happen. Instead, we constantly adapt, evolve and innovate to maintain the market leadership in the ride control products, by prioritising and investing in the next generation technologies.
Our constant endeavours towards digitalisation and developing smart production capabilities through facility upgradations, competency building, process automation, product improvements and superior engineering services
have enabled us to achieve and maintain the leadership position and deliver competitive solutions to meet our current and future customers' needs.
Today, we are on course towards strengthening our leadership position by becoming a technologically driven, future-ready organisation, driven by our values of leadership through partnership and people empowerment. This year's Annual Report highlights the importance of technology and its impetus to keep us ahead of the curve.
