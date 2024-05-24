Gabriel India Ltd.

Investor Presentation

May 2024

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

1

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), has been prepared by Gabriel India Limited (the "Company"), solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.

This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded.

Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the auto ancillary industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • Q4 & FY24 Result Update
  • Corporate Overview
  • Business Overview
  • Strategy Going Forward

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

3

Q4 & FY24 Result Update

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

4

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Q4 FY24

Revenue

Rs. 8,586 Mn

Q3 FY24

Rs. 8,138 Mn

Q2 FY24

Rs. 8,644 Mn

Q1 FY24

Rs. 8,058 Mn

Q4 FY24

EBITDA

PBT

Rs. 769 Mn

Rs. 700 Mn

9.0%

8.1%

Q3 FY24

Rs. 720 Mn / 8.8%

Q3 FY24

Rs. 593 Mn / 7.3%

Q2 FY24

Rs. 753 Mn / 8.7%

Q2 FY24

Rs. 630 Mn / 7.3%

Q1 FY24

Rs. 690 Mn / 8.6%

Q1 FY24

Rs. 577 Mn / 7.2%

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

5

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Q4 FY24

Revenue

Rs. 8,586 Mn

as compared to Rs. 7,370 Mn in

Q4 FY23 [+16.5%]

Balance Sheet

Net Cash position of Rs. 2,995 Mn

EBITDA

Rs. 769 Mn (9.0%)

as compared to Rs. 524 Mn in

Q4 FY23 [+46.8%]

Cash Flow

Cash Flow from operations to the tune of Rs. 1,018 Mn as compared to Rs. 1,151 Mn inflow in Q4 FY23

PBT

Rs. 700 Mn (8.1%)

as compared to Rs. 450 Mn

Q4 FY23 [+55.5%]

Capex

Capex incurred during the quarter

Rs. 303 Mn

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

6

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - FY24

Revenue

Rs. 33,426 Mn

as compared to Rs.29,717 Mn

in FY 23 YoY [12.5%]

Balance Sheet

Net Cash position of Rs. 2,995 Mn

EBITDA

Rs. 2,930 Mn (8.8%)

as compared to Rs. 2,137 Mn in

FY 23 YoY [37.1%]

Cash Flow

Cash Flow from operations to the tune of Rs. 1,889 Mn as compared to Rs. 1,364 Mn inflow in FY23

PBT

Rs. 2,500 Mn (7.5%)

as compared to Rs. 1,779 Mn

in FY 23 YoY [40.5%]

Capex

Capex incurred during the period

Rs. 830 Mn

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

7

FINANCIAL TRACK RECORD

P&L (Rs. Mn)

Q4 FY24

Q4 FY23

YoY

Q3 FY24

QoQ

Revenue from Operations

8,586

7,370

16.5%

8,138

5.5%

Gross Margin (%)

24.9%

23.8%

1.1%

25.5%

-0.6%

EBITDA Margin (%)

9.0%

7.1%

1.9%

8.8%

0.2%

Net Margin (%)

6.1%

4.6%

1.5%

5.3%

0.8%

FY24

FY23

YoY

33,426

29,717

12.5%

25.1%

23.7%

1.4%

8.8%

7.2%

1.6%

5.5%

4.5%

1.0%

Balance Sheet (Rs. Mn)

FY24

FY23

FY22

Net worth

10,086

8,703

7,668

Gross Debt

103

112

129

Liquid Investments

2,995

2,984

2,791

Fixed Assets

4,628

4,407

4,027

Key Performance Indicators

FY24

FY23

FY22

Net Working Capital (days)

20

18

17

ROIC (%)

35.5%

31.3%

26.1%

Cash Flow from Operations

1,889

1,364

950

Inflow/(Outflow)

FY24 vs FY23

FY24

 EBITDA Improved

V/S

 Sales Increased

FY23

 Better ROIC

 Improvement in cash flow

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

8

QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE TREND

Revenue (Mn)

33,426

29,717

8,586

7,370

23,320

20,765

18,699

6,843

8,138

18,332

7,110

5,103

16,948

14,305

15,206

4,968

4,246

3,882

5,783

6,061

3,634

5,100

8,644

4,555

4,471

8,029

3,528

3,721

5,348

5,416

4,727

5,897

3,919

4,717

3,739

4,589

7,208

8,058

3,404

3,684

4,176

5,146

5,171

4,519

1,228

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Margins

7.7%

8.1%

8.6%

8.7%

8.8%

9.0%

7.4%

7.0%

7.3%

7.1%

7.2%

7.1%

6.9%

5.1%

5.5%

6.7%

6.1%

5.0%

5.3%

5.4%

5.3%

4.6%

2.7%

4.2%

4.2%

4.6%

4.6%

4.5%

3.9%

4.1%

Q2FY21

Q3FY21

Q4FY21

Q1FY22

Q2FY22

Q3FY22

Q4FY22

Q1FY23

Q2FY23

Q3FY23

Q4FY23

Q1FY24

Q2FY24

Q3FY24

Q4FY24

EBITDA %

PAT %

9,000

ROCE

50.0%

8,000

5,983

7,683

7,195

6,322

6,823

40.0%

7,000

5,812

5,560

5,831

40.1%

5,484

39.6%

6,000

5,426

37.7%

38.5%

4,942

5,129

5,025

34.6%

30.0%

5,000

4,613

4,648

33.4%

31.5%

31.4%

23.6%

22.5%

20.2%

4,000

16.8%

2,847

20.0%

3,000

2,433

2,569

11.6%

11.7%

2,397

2,412

9.5%

1,834

2,010

1,834

2,000

1,250

10.0%

1,038

1,183

1,000

574

436

779

632

-

0.0%

Q2FY21 Q3FY21 Q4FY21 Q1FY22 Q2FY22 Q3FY22 Q4FY22 Q1FY23 Q2FY23 Q3FY23 Q4FY23 Q1FY24 Q2FY24 Q3FY24 Q4FY24

Return (Annualised)

Capital Employed

ROCE

9

YEARLY PERFORMANCE TREND

Revenue (Mn)

29,717 33,426

23,320

20,765

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

Margins

8.8%

7.4%

7.2%

6.0%

6.3%

4.5%

5.5%

3.6%

3.8%

4.5%

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

14,305 18,332

14,441 15,206

18,699

16,948

8,000

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

EBITDA %

PAT %

ROCE(%)

35.5%

7201

40.0%

26.1%

31.3%

5834

30.0%

5027

5009

6,478

20.0%

17.8%

16.8%

2,555

10.0%

1,307

1,825

0.0%

1,038

845

-10.0%

FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24

-

-20.0%

FY 20

FY 21

FY 22

FY23

FY 24

Return (Annualised)

Capital Employed

ROCE (%)

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Gabriel India Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 03:23:02 UTC.