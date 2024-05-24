Gabriel India Ltd.
Investor Presentation
May 2024
1
SAFE HARBOR
This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), has been prepared by Gabriel India Limited (the "Company"), solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.
This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded.
Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the auto ancillary industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.
2
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Q4 & FY24 Result Update
- Corporate Overview
- Business Overview
- Strategy Going Forward
3
Q4 & FY24 Result Update
4
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Q4 FY24
Revenue
Rs. 8,586 Mn
Q3 FY24
Rs. 8,138 Mn
Q2 FY24
Rs. 8,644 Mn
Q1 FY24
Rs. 8,058 Mn
Q4 FY24
EBITDA
PBT
Rs. 769 Mn
Rs. 700 Mn
9.0%
8.1%
Q3 FY24
Rs. 720 Mn / 8.8%
Q3 FY24
Rs. 593 Mn / 7.3%
Q2 FY24
Rs. 753 Mn / 8.7%
Q2 FY24
Rs. 630 Mn / 7.3%
Q1 FY24
Rs. 690 Mn / 8.6%
Q1 FY24
Rs. 577 Mn / 7.2%
5
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Q4 FY24
Revenue
Rs. 8,586 Mn
as compared to Rs. 7,370 Mn in
Q4 FY23 [+16.5%]
Balance Sheet
Net Cash position of Rs. 2,995 Mn
EBITDA
Rs. 769 Mn (9.0%)
as compared to Rs. 524 Mn in
Q4 FY23 [+46.8%]
Cash Flow
Cash Flow from operations to the tune of Rs. 1,018 Mn as compared to Rs. 1,151 Mn inflow in Q4 FY23
PBT
Rs. 700 Mn (8.1%)
as compared to Rs. 450 Mn
Q4 FY23 [+55.5%]
Capex
Capex incurred during the quarter
Rs. 303 Mn
6
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - FY24
Revenue
Rs. 33,426 Mn
as compared to Rs.29,717 Mn
in FY 23 YoY [12.5%]
Balance Sheet
Net Cash position of Rs. 2,995 Mn
EBITDA
Rs. 2,930 Mn (8.8%)
as compared to Rs. 2,137 Mn in
FY 23 YoY [37.1%]
Cash Flow
Cash Flow from operations to the tune of Rs. 1,889 Mn as compared to Rs. 1,364 Mn inflow in FY23
PBT
Rs. 2,500 Mn (7.5%)
as compared to Rs. 1,779 Mn
in FY 23 YoY [40.5%]
Capex
Capex incurred during the period
Rs. 830 Mn
7
FINANCIAL TRACK RECORD
P&L (Rs. Mn)
Q4 FY24
Q4 FY23
YoY
Q3 FY24
QoQ
Revenue from Operations
8,586
7,370
16.5%
8,138
5.5%
Gross Margin (%)
24.9%
23.8%
1.1%
25.5%
-0.6%
EBITDA Margin (%)
9.0%
7.1%
1.9%
8.8%
0.2%
Net Margin (%)
6.1%
4.6%
1.5%
5.3%
0.8%
FY24
FY23
YoY
33,426
29,717
12.5%
25.1%
23.7%
1.4%
8.8%
7.2%
1.6%
5.5%
4.5%
1.0%
Balance Sheet (Rs. Mn)
FY24
FY23
FY22
Net worth
10,086
8,703
7,668
Gross Debt
103
112
129
Liquid Investments
2,995
2,984
2,791
Fixed Assets
4,628
4,407
4,027
Key Performance Indicators
FY24
FY23
FY22
Net Working Capital (days)
20
18
17
ROIC (%)
35.5%
31.3%
26.1%
Cash Flow from Operations
1,889
1,364
950
Inflow/(Outflow)
FY24 vs FY23
FY24
EBITDA Improved
V/S
Sales Increased
FY23
Better ROIC
Improvement in cash flow
8
QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE TREND
Revenue (Mn)
33,426
29,717
8,586
7,370
23,320
20,765
18,699
6,843
8,138
18,332
7,110
5,103
16,948
14,305
15,206
4,968
4,246
3,882
5,783
6,061
3,634
5,100
8,644
4,555
4,471
8,029
3,528
3,721
5,348
5,416
4,727
5,897
3,919
4,717
3,739
4,589
7,208
8,058
3,404
3,684
4,176
5,146
5,171
4,519
1,228
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Margins
7.7%
8.1%
8.6%
8.7%
8.8%
9.0%
7.4%
7.0%
7.3%
7.1%
7.2%
7.1%
6.9%
5.1%
5.5%
6.7%
6.1%
5.0%
5.3%
5.4%
5.3%
4.6%
2.7%
4.2%
4.2%
4.6%
4.6%
4.5%
3.9%
4.1%
Q2FY21
Q3FY21
Q4FY21
Q1FY22
Q2FY22
Q3FY22
Q4FY22
Q1FY23
Q2FY23
Q3FY23
Q4FY23
Q1FY24
Q2FY24
Q3FY24
Q4FY24
EBITDA %
PAT %
9,000
ROCE
50.0%
8,000
5,983
7,683
7,195
6,322
6,823
40.0%
7,000
5,812
5,560
5,831
40.1%
5,484
39.6%
6,000
5,426
37.7%
38.5%
4,942
5,129
5,025
34.6%
30.0%
5,000
4,613
4,648
33.4%
31.5%
31.4%
23.6%
22.5%
20.2%
4,000
16.8%
2,847
20.0%
3,000
2,433
2,569
11.6%
11.7%
2,397
2,412
9.5%
1,834
2,010
1,834
2,000
1,250
10.0%
1,038
1,183
1,000
574
436
779
632
-
0.0%
Q2FY21 Q3FY21 Q4FY21 Q1FY22 Q2FY22 Q3FY22 Q4FY22 Q1FY23 Q2FY23 Q3FY23 Q4FY23 Q1FY24 Q2FY24 Q3FY24 Q4FY24
Return (Annualised)
Capital Employed
ROCE
9
YEARLY PERFORMANCE TREND
Revenue (Mn)
29,717 33,426
23,320
20,765
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
0.0%
Margins
8.8%
7.4%
7.2%
6.0%
6.3%
4.5%
5.5%
3.6%
3.8%
4.5%
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
14,305 18,332
14,441 15,206
18,699
16,948
8,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
EBITDA %
PAT %
ROCE(%)
35.5%
7201
40.0%
26.1%
31.3%
5834
30.0%
5027
5009
6,478
20.0%
17.8%
16.8%
2,555
10.0%
1,307
1,825
0.0%
1,038
845
-10.0%
FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24
-
-20.0%
FY 20
FY 21
FY 22
FY23
FY 24
Return (Annualised)
Capital Employed
ROCE (%)
10
