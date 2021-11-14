Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Gabriel India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505714   INE524A01029

GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED

(505714)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 11/12
152 INR   -0.26%
11:30aGABRIEL INDIA : Investors Presentation – November 2021
PU
11/12Gabriel India Limited Declares Interim Dividend
CI
10/21GABRIEL INDIA : Unpaid Dividend – FY16
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gabriel India : Investors Presentation – November 2021

11/14/2021 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gabriel India Ltd.

Investor Presentation

15th Nov 2021

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

1

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), has been prepared by Gabriel India Limited (the "Company"), solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.

This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded.

Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are

individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known

and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the auto ancillary industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

2

COVID-19: Update

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

3

OUR RESPONSE TO COVID

Employee Strength: 2415

Number of Locations: 7

Vaccinated : 1850 nos. (2nd Dose) 77%

Daily Monitoring of Health Status via Google

form || 70% response across Gabriel ||

Precautions

COVID Monitoring Officer (CMO) & Plant

Crises Management Team (PCMT)

|| Dedicated role created ||

Disinfection & Sanitization of

workplace || Disinfection (1 / wk) &

Sanitization (1 / 2hrs) ||

  • On time action - reducing the risk of employees getting sick
  • Supporting employees & their families reporting sick
  • Thermal screening for 100% employees twice a day
  • Access control mechanism to restrict movement
  • Vaccination certificate checking at Security gate
  • Once/ month Covid monitoring meeting with PCMT & CCMT headed by COOs
  • 3 ply masks being used
  • Maintaining oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and ambulances
  • Vaccination drive completed across locations
  • Weekly disinfection - reducing the risk
  • Workstation & office sanitization reducing the risk through multiple touch points

SUSTAINED EFFORTS TOWARDS MAKING GABRIEL - SAFEST PLACE TO WORK!!

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

4

ANAND COVID CARE || SUPPORT INITIATIVES

ANAND COVID CARE 24*7 HELPLINE

One COVID helpline at Group level available 24*7 to help with admission for COVID infected employees & their family members

GROUP VACCINATION

POLICY

Group Vaccination Policy - to ensure all ANAND Group employees are vaccinated for COVID-19 virus thereby ensuring safe & healthy workplace. Cost of vaccination to be borne by the company

POSITIVE PULSE, A WELLNESS INITIATIVE

An initiative to provide our employees the access to personal online counselling support from trained psychologists to deal with difficult situations & build resilience

ANAND SUPPORT FOR EMPLOYEES - WHO PASSED AWAY FIGHTING COVID-19

  • Financial Support: Spouse or Parents
  • Employment in Group: Spouse or Child
  • Medical Insurance: Spouse & dependent children
  • Education support: 2 children

GABRIEL ANGELS SUPPORT INITIATIVE

Wellness community to support Gabriel Covid+ members in medical emergency, guidance & provide emotional support in these unprecedented times

Gabriel India Ltd. | www.anandgroupindia.com/gabrielindia/

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gabriel India Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 16:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED
11:30aGABRIEL INDIA : Investors Presentation – November 2021
PU
11/12Gabriel India Limited Declares Interim Dividend
CI
10/21GABRIEL INDIA : Unpaid Dividend – FY16
PU
10/21GABRIEL INDIA : Unpaid Dividend – FY15
PU
10/21GABRIEL INDIA : Unpaid Dividend – FY14
PU
10/21GABRIEL INDIA : Unpaid Dividend – FY17
PU
10/21GABRIEL INDIA : Unpaid Dividend – FY20
PU
10/21GABRIEL INDIA : Unpaid Dividend – FY19
PU
10/21GABRIEL INDIA : Unpaid Dividend – FY18
PU
09/20GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED(BSE : 505714) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 292 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2022 864 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 21 834 M 293 M 293 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 329
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gabriel India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 152,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manoj Kolhatkar Managing Director & Executive Director
Rishi Luharuka Chief Financial Officer
Anjali Anand Singh Executive Chairman
Rajendra G. Abhange Chief Technology Officer
Puneet Gupta Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED44.01%293
DENSO CORPORATION39.04%57 545
APTIV PLC29.72%46 123
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.20.39%25 968
CONTINENTAL AG-1.06%24 427
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-11.70%19 515