Gabriel India Limited Announces Resignation of Atul Jaggi as Deputy Managing Director, Effective March 1, 2024
January 11, 2024 at 10:24 pm EST
Gabriel India Limited announced in continuation to the stock exchange intimation given by the company on December 26, 2023 under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations regarding resignation of Mr. Atul Jaggi from the position of deputy managing director with effect from April 1, 2024, the company announced that the board of directors have agreed to relieve Mr. Atul Jaggi from the position of deputy managing director with effect from March 1, 2024, instead of April 1, 2024 due to his early joining in an ANAND Group Company from March 1, 2024.
Gabriel India Limited is an India-based auto component company. The Company specializes in manufacturing ride control components such as shock absorbers, struts, and front forks. It is engaged in the trading of automobile components. The Company has a presence across various business segments, including two- and three-wheelers, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, railways and aftermarket. It offers various products, such as canister shock absorber, telescopic front fork, inverted front fork (canister and big piston design), mono shox, shock absorbers rear shock absorbers, strut assembly, FSD suspension, axle dampers, cabin dampers, seat dampers, double-acting hydraulic shock absorbers for conventional coaches for integral coach factory (ICF), shock absorber for EMU/ MEMU/DMU coaches, dampers for diesel locomotives, shock absorbers, MacPherson struts, gas springs, brake pads, drive shafts, suspension parts, suspension and strut bush kits, OC springs, coolants and front fork components.