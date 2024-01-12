Gabriel India Limited announced in continuation to the stock exchange intimation given by the company on December 26, 2023 under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations regarding resignation of Mr. Atul Jaggi from the position of deputy managing director with effect from April 1, 2024, the company announced that the board of directors have agreed to relieve Mr. Atul Jaggi from the position of deputy managing director with effect from March 1, 2024, instead of April 1, 2024 due to his early joining in an ANAND Group Company from March 1, 2024.