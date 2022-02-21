Gabriel India : Q3FY22 Earnings Call

This document is subject to errors and may or may not contain words which have been included/ omitted due to human error while transcribing the conference call. Any and all information should be verified with the company by the reader.
Page 1 of 17
Gabriel India Limited
February 08, 2022
MANAGEMENT: MR. ATUL JAGGI - DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR -
GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED
MR. RISHI LUHARUKA - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER -
GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED
MR. NILESH JAIN - COMPANY SECRETARY - GABRIEL
INDIA LIMITED
Page 2 of 17
Gabriel India Limited
February 08, 2022
Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Gabriel India Limited Q3 & 9 Months FY2022 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Rishi Luharuka, CFO of Gabriel India Limited. Thank you and over to you Sir!
Rishi Luharuka: Thank you. Good morning and a very warm welcome to everybody present on the call. I hope all of you and your loved ones are keeping well and are safe in these unprecedented times. Unfortunately, today Mr. Manoj Kolhatkar, our Managing Director is not able to join the call owing to some family emergency, but we have with us today Mr. Atul Jaggi who is our Deputy Managing Director joining us to give you business perspectives We also have Nilesh Jain, our Company Secretary as well as SGA, our Investor Relations Advisors. We have uploaded our results and investor presentation for the quarter. With third wave of COVID with emergence of new strain of Omicron from mid December 2021 onwards however we have not faced any material impact of ongoing pandemic on our business. All our manufacturing facilities are running smoothly. I hand it over to Atul now. Atul, please take over.
Atul Jaggi:Good morning, everyone. This is Atul Jaggi. Before we dwell into the numbers let me provide you with an update on how the current environment is shaping up. Demand momentum for PVs remain healthy, supply chain constraints are impacting retail sales. Semiconductor's availability has indeed improved as compared to the previous quarter, but the situation remains dynamic.
I was talking about the current situation with the periods where the demand is healthy but the supply chain constraints primarily on the semiconductor's availability are still impacting the situation. It has definitely improved but structural improvement is expected only in the next two to three quarters. In terms of the domestic two wheelers the demand is subdued. There are multiple reasons for that. The frequent price increases by the OEMs, weak festive demand and increasing all time-high fuel prices, they are restricting the phase of recovery and consequently driving customer's interest in e-scooters, which is again supported by the subsidy. CV industry volumes grew strongly on a low base of the last year driven by the government's infra push and pick up in the economic activity, improving demand in the
Page 3 of 17
Gabriel India Limited
February 08, 2022
infrastructure and construction sector and improving freight availability along with increasing demand for e-commerce and last mile delivery should support CV volumes going forward. Export markets also witnessed a sharp uptake in sales volume across the automobile segments inventory levels remained slightly higher than the normal level except for PV at the end of the quarter. Demand continues to remain quite robust both in terms of enquiries and booking for the passenger vehicles, however availability is an issue now and waiting periods have gone up for the passenger vehicles.
Prices of commodities such as aluminum, lead, copper, have remained firm and on the higher side, whereas steel and precious metal prices have declined in the last quarter and should ease off the raw material cost pressure on margins in the quarters to come, many OEMs have undertaken certain price hikes to pass on to the cost increase to the customers. Commodity prices are expected to soften from Q4 FY2022 onwards. I hand it over to Rishi now.
Rishi Luharuka: Now moving on to the numbers Q3 was yet another quarter with strong performance. This was on back of the new program as we mentioned in the last quarter along with many PV players introducing new models and increasing demands of the momentum side on the CV side. We are delighted to share top line growth of 13% Y-O-Y and 3% quarter-on-quarter growth to Rs. 6,061 million in third quarter of FY2022. Our company has reported a 12% Y-O-Y growth in EBITDA in third quarter to Rs.420 million. Margin stood at 6.9%. Margins were impacted due to increased raw material prices this challenge has been faced by the companies across many industries and we are no exception to this. There has been significant increase in raw material prices over the last two quarters. Inflationary trend in raw material prices have been monitored and our company has been practicing the Core 90 as you have been discussing for couple of quarters now, have been practicing Core 90 cost optimization and productivity improvement program in order to offset the start of this price increase. Our company has been able to pass through a large part of this input cost increase, however, part of it will happen in the fourth quarter of FY2022. Our company has reported a PAT growth of 4% Y-O-Y and 3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs.257 million in third quarter of FY2022. With this I come to the end of the opening remarks I now request the moderator to begin the question-answer session.
Moderator:Thank you very much. We will now begin the question-answer session. We have our first question from the line of Nikhil from SIMPL. Please go ahead.
Nikhil:Good morning and congrats on the good set of numbers. Hope I am audible. Two to three questions Sir. One is on the two-wheeler side; if we consider our revenue and breakup, it seems like we have grown while the whole industry has seen degrowth. So, if you can just
Page 4 of 17
Gabriel India Limited
February 08, 2022
share is it like the better mix from the EV has supported us in better numbers in the two-
wheeler side or what has played out there; if you can just help us understand?
Rishi Luharuka:
Can you please repeat the question?
Nikhil:
Sir my first question that if we look at our two-wheeler mix in our total sales, while the
industry has seen a degrowth, we have shown better numbers, so what has exactly played
out for us as a result we have been able to grow while the industry has seen a degrowth?
Rishi Luharuka:
There are a couple of factors to that; the first and most important is the new launches that
have happened specially with TVS. There has been couple of new launches in the scooter
segment and one in the motorcycle segment that has helped. Similarly, the models on the
SD platform had given some initial numbers, which have again helped and I think some of
the customers were our presence is very strong like say for example Suzuki; I think their
numbers have been better as compared to some of the other OEMs, so the combination of
these two aspects and the new launches as well as in some of our customers are doing quite
well which has helped our growth.
Nikhils:
My question was that is EV still a very small proportion for the two-wheeler sales or has it
started becoming meaningful for us?
Rishi Luharuka:
Yes, as compared to the total sales it is still a small number but Nikil, I think it is month-on-
month and quarter-on-quarter and, this number is improving.
Nikhil:
Secondly Sir like for last two to three years if we look at the auto industry and ancillary
industry has been seeing a very limited volume growth and volumes have been constantly
under pressure and we have been focusing on this CORE90 program where we have been
focusing on reducing our cost structure. If you can just help me understand how our
breakeven points would have reduced now say over the last two to three years from where
we were to where we are today?
Rishi Luharuka:
Nikhil, again two components to breakeven one is the fixed cost element and the other is
the contribution. Given that there are now margin pressure because of commodity. The
contribution as you have seen in the results of this has taken bit of a hit. Having said that
under the CORE90 program, we have been able to significantly manage our fixed cost as
well as manpower cost optimization, so currently BEP to NSP in the range of 68% to 70%
odd.
Nikhil:
Sorry Sir I could not get it the last line which you mentioned.
Page 5 of 17
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Gabriel India Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:01 UTC.