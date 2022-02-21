Gabriel India : Q3FY22 Earnings Call

This document is subject to errors and may or may not contain words which have been included/ omitted due to human error while transcribing the conference call. Any and all information should be verified with the company by the reader.

Gabriel India Limited

February 08, 2022

Rishi Luharuka: Thank you. Good morning and a very warm welcome to everybody present on the call. I hope all of you and your loved ones are keeping well and are safe in these unprecedented times. Unfortunately, today Mr. Manoj Kolhatkar, our Managing Director is not able to join the call owing to some family emergency, but we have with us today Mr. Atul Jaggi who is our Deputy Managing Director joining us to give you business perspectives We also have Nilesh Jain, our Company Secretary as well as SGA, our Investor Relations Advisors. We have uploaded our results and investor presentation for the quarter. With third wave of COVID with emergence of new strain of Omicron from mid December 2021 onwards however we have not faced any material impact of ongoing pandemic on our business. All our manufacturing facilities are running smoothly. I hand it over to Atul now. Atul, please take over.

Atul Jaggi:Good morning, everyone. This is Atul Jaggi. Before we dwell into the numbers let me provide you with an update on how the current environment is shaping up. Demand momentum for PVs remain healthy, supply chain constraints are impacting retail sales. Semiconductor's availability has indeed improved as compared to the previous quarter, but the situation remains dynamic.

I was talking about the current situation with the periods where the demand is healthy but the supply chain constraints primarily on the semiconductor's availability are still impacting the situation. It has definitely improved but structural improvement is expected only in the next two to three quarters. In terms of the domestic two wheelers the demand is subdued. There are multiple reasons for that. The frequent price increases by the OEMs, weak festive demand and increasing all time-high fuel prices, they are restricting the phase of recovery and consequently driving customer's interest in e-scooters, which is again supported by the subsidy. CV industry volumes grew strongly on a low base of the last year driven by the government's infra push and pick up in the economic activity, improving demand in the

