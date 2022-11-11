Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Gabriel India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505714   INE524A01029

GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED

(505714)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
158.30 INR   -1.34%
11/11Gabriel India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/11Transcript : Gabriel India Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/10Gabriel India : Investors Presentation – Nov 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gabriel India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/11/2022 | 11:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: November 12, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

(Company Code: 505714)

(Company Code: GABRIEL)

Subject:

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Recording of Conference Call

Dear Sirs,

In continuation to our letter dated November 08, 2022 regarding intimation of Investors / Analyst conference call to discuss operational and financial performance of the Company in the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, we would like to inform you that the audio recording of the said call has been uploaded on the Company's website. This can be accessed via the following link under Investor Information - Audio Transcript tab on the Company's website:

Link:

https://www.anandgroupindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Gabriel-India-Limited-Audio- Transcript.mp3

We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Gabriel India Limited

Nilesh Jain

Company Secretary

Email Id: secretarial@gabriel.co.in

Disclaimer

Gabriel India Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 04:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED
11/11Gabriel India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/11Transcript : Gabriel India Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/10Gabriel India : Investors Presentation – Nov 2022
PU
11/10Gabriel India Limited Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on December 09, 2022
CI
08/12Gabriel India : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/12Gabriel India : Q1FY23 Earnings Call
PU
08/08Gabriel India Seeks Acquisitions
CI
08/08Transcript : Gabriel India Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/05Gabriel India : Investors Presentation – August 2022
PU
08/04Gabriel India : Quarterly Financial Results-Q1, FY 23
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 174 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2023 1 340 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net cash 2023 134 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 1,26%
Capitalization 22 739 M 282 M 282 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 556
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gabriel India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 158,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manoj Kolhatkar Managing Director & Executive Director
Rishi Luharuka Chief Financial Officer
Anjali Anand Singh Executive Chairman
Amitabh Srivastava COO-Aftermarket & Railways Business Unit
Puneet Gupta Chief Operating Officer-Two Wheeler Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED13.64%282
DENSO CORPORATION-23.95%38 394
APTIV PLC-32.28%29 620
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.83%16 825
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.75%14 777
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-20.87%12 770