Gabriel India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Date: November 12, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 25th Floor, P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI - 400 051 (Company Code: 505714) (Company Code: GABRIEL) Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Recording of Conference Call

In continuation to our letter dated November 08, 2022 regarding intimation of Investors / Analyst conference call to discuss operational and financial performance of the Company in the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, we would like to inform you that the audio recording of the said call has been uploaded on the Company's website. This can be accessed via the following link under Investor Information - Audio Transcript tab on the Company's website:

Link:

https://www.anandgroupindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Gabriel-India-Limited-Audio- Transcript.mp3

