Gabriel India : Secretarial Compliance Report for FY 2023-24
June 10, 2024 at 06:30 am EDT
Date: May 30, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
25
th Floor, P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (E),
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
(Company Code: 505714)
(Company Code: GABRIEL)
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sirs,
With regard to subject matter, we are submitting herewith Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 carried out by KPRC & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries.
We request you to take the above information on record and kindly acknowledge the receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Gabriel India Limited
Digitally signed by NILESH KUMAR JAIN Date: 2024.05.30 11:11:32 +05'30'
Nilesh Jain
Company Secretary
Encl : a/a
Email Id:
secretarial@gabriel.co.in Attachments
