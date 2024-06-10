Date: May 30, 2024

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

(Company Code: 505714)

(Company Code: GABRIEL)

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

With regard to subject matter, we are submitting herewith Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 carried out by KPRC & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries.

We request you to take the above information on record and kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Gabriel India Limited

NILESH KUMAR JAIN

Digitally signed by NILESH KUMAR JAIN Date: 2024.05.30 11:11:32 +05'30'

Nilesh Jain

Company Secretary

Encl : a/a

Email Id: secretarial@gabriel.co.in

