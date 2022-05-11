Gabriel Resources : ESTMA Report 2021

|
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
Gabriel Resources Limited
|
Reporting Year
|
From
|
01/01/2021
|
To:
|
31/12/2021
|
Date submitted
|
11/05/2022
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
|
E503371
|
Original Submission
|
Amended Report
|
Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)
|
|
Not Consolidated
|
|
Not Substituted
|
|
Attestation by Reporting Entity
|
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
|
|
|
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
|
Richard Brown
|
Date
|
11/05/2022
|
Position Title
|
Chief Financial Officer
Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
From:
01/01/2021
Gabriel Resources Limited
E503371
31/12/2021
CAD
270,000
Local property tax to the local 270,000 authorities in the Rosia Montana
district
Town of Abrud
100,000
Local property tax to the local 100,000 authorities in the Abrud districtGovernment of Romania
Ministry of Finance
250,000
Mining licence related fees - paid to 250,000 the Romanian state budget at the
Ministry of Finance
Note - All amounts expressed in CAD. Payments are rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD. Amounts paid in Romanian Lei are converted to Canadian Dollars ("CAD") based on the exchange rate on the date of the transaction
The exchange rates used for the conversion of transactions in RON during the period ranged between 0.290 and 0.308 CAD per RON.
|
