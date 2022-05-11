Gabriel Resources : ESTMA Report 2021

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report Reporting Entity Name Gabriel Resources Limited Reporting Year From 01/01/2021 To: 31/12/2021 Date submitted 11/05/2022 Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number E503371 Original Submission Amended Report Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field) Not Consolidated Not Substituted Attestation by Reporting Entity In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above. Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity Richard Brown Date 11/05/2022 Position Title Chief Financial Officer

01/01/2021

Gabriel Resources Limited

E503371

31/12/2021

CAD

Commune of Rosia Montana

270,000

Local property tax to the local 270,000 authorities in the Rosia Montana

district

Town of Abrud

100,000

Local property tax to the local 100,000 authorities in the Abrud districtGovernment of Romania

Ministry of Finance

250,000

Mining licence related fees - paid to 250,000 the Romanian state budget at the

Ministry of Finance

Note - All amounts expressed in CAD. Payments are rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD. Amounts paid in Romanian Lei are converted to Canadian Dollars ("CAD") based on the exchange rate on the date of the transaction

The exchange rates used for the conversion of transactions in RON during the period ranged between 0.290 and 0.308 CAD per RON.