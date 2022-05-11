Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Gabriel Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBU   CA3619701061

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD.

(GBU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/10 12:05:11 pm EDT
0.2000 CAD    0.00%
05:12aGABRIEL RESOURCES : ESTMA Report 2021
PU
04/05Gabriel Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/05Gabriel Resources Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
Gabriel Resources : ESTMA Report 2021

05/11/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Gabriel Resources Limited

Reporting Year

From

01/01/2021

To:

31/12/2021

Date submitted

11/05/2022

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E503371

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Richard Brown

Date

11/05/2022

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

From:

01/01/2021

Gabriel Resources Limited

E503371

31/12/2021

CAD

Commune of Rosia Montana

270,000

Local property tax to the local 270,000 authorities in the Rosia Montana

district

Town of Abrud

100,000

Local property tax to the local 100,000 authorities in the Abrud districtGovernment of Romania

Ministry of Finance

250,000

Mining licence related fees - paid to 250,000 the Romanian state budget at the

Ministry of Finance

Note - All amounts expressed in CAD. Payments are rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD. Amounts paid in Romanian Lei are converted to Canadian Dollars ("CAD") based on the exchange rate on the date of the transaction

The exchange rates used for the conversion of transactions in RON during the period ranged between 0.290 and 0.308 CAD per RON.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

01/01/2021

To:

31/12/2021

Reporting Entity Name

Gabriel Resources Limited

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E503371

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure Improvement Payments

Total Amount paid by

Project

Notes

Romania

Rosia Montana

370,000

250,000

620,000

Includes local proerty taxes and mining licence related fees.

Additional Notes:

Note - All amounts expressed in CAD. Payments are rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD. Amounts paid in Romanian Lei are converted to Canadian Dollars ("CAD") based on the exchange rate on the date of the transaction

The exchange rates used for the conversion of transactions in RON during the period ranged between 0.290 and 0.308 CAD per RON.

Disclaimer

Gabriel Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
