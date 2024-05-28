In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Note - All amounts expressed in CAD. Payments are rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD. Amounts paid in Romanian Lei are converted to Canadian Dollars ("CAD") based on the exchange rate on the date of the transaction
The exchange rates used for the conversion of transactions in RON during the period ranged between 1 RON = 0.290 and 0.301 CAD (between 1 CAD = 3.325 and 3.446 RON).
Note - All amounts expressed in CAD. Payments are rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD. Amounts paid in Romanian Lei are converted to Canadian Dollars ("CAD") based on the exchange rate on the date of the transaction
The exchange rates used for the conversion of transactions in RON during the period ranged between 1 RON = 0.290 and 0.301 CAD (between 1 CAD = 3.325 and 3.446 RON).
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Gabriel Resources Ltd. published this content on
28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 May 2024 18:51:08 UTC.
Gabriel Resources Ltd. is a Canadian resource company. The Company's principal business consisted of exploration and development of the Rosia Montana gold and silver project in Romania. The Rosia Montana Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe, is situated in the South Apuseni Mountains of Transylvania, Romania, an historic and prolific mining district. The Bucium exploration concession is located approximately five kilometers to the southeast of Rosia Montana in Western Transylvania and bordering the Rosia Montana exploitation permit. The exploitation license for the Rosia Montana Project is held by Rosia Montana Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which the Company owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest Rosia Montana S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company. Its subsidiaries include Gabriel Resources (Barbados) Ltd., Gabriel Resources (Netherlands) B.V., Gabriel Resources (Jersey) Ltd. and RM Gold (Services) Ltd.