UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ#

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Gabriel Resources Limited

Reporting Year

From

01/01/2023

To:

31/12/2023

Date submitted

28/05/2024

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E503371

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting

Richard Brown

Entity

Chief Financial Officer

Position Title

Date

28/05/2024

UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

01/01/2023

To:

31/12/2023

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Gabriel Resources Limited

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E503371

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Local property tax to the local

Romania

Commune of Rosia Montana

270,000

270,000 authorities in the Rosia Montana

district

Romania

Town of Abrud

110,000

110,000

Local property tax to the local

authorities in the Abrud district

Mining licence related fees - paid to

Romania

Government of Romania

Ministry of Finance

160,000

160,000 the Romanian state budget at the

Ministry of Finance

Additional Notes:

Note - All amounts expressed in CAD. Payments are rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD. Amounts paid in Romanian Lei are converted to Canadian Dollars ("CAD") based on the exchange rate on the date of the transaction

The exchange rates used for the conversion of transactions in RON during the period ranged between 1 RON = 0.290 and 0.301 CAD (between 1 CAD = 3.325 and 3.446 RON).

UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

01/01/2023

To:

31/12/2023

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Gabriel Resources Limited

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E503371

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Includes local proerty

Romania

Rosia Montana

380,000

160,000

540,000

taxes and mining

licence related fees.

Additional Notes3:

Note - All amounts expressed in CAD. Payments are rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD. Amounts paid in Romanian Lei are converted to Canadian Dollars ("CAD") based on the exchange rate on the date of the transaction

The exchange rates used for the conversion of transactions in RON during the period ranged between 1 RON = 0.290 and 0.301 CAD (between 1 CAD = 3.325 and 3.446 RON).

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Gabriel Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 18:51:08 UTC.