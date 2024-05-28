Gabriel Resources Ltd. is a Canadian resource company. The Company's principal business consisted of exploration and development of the Rosia Montana gold and silver project in Romania. The Rosia Montana Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe, is situated in the South Apuseni Mountains of Transylvania, Romania, an historic and prolific mining district. The Bucium exploration concession is located approximately five kilometers to the southeast of Rosia Montana in Western Transylvania and bordering the Rosia Montana exploitation permit. The exploitation license for the Rosia Montana Project is held by Rosia Montana Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which the Company owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest Rosia Montana S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company. Its subsidiaries include Gabriel Resources (Barbados) Ltd., Gabriel Resources (Netherlands) B.V., Gabriel Resources (Jersey) Ltd. and RM Gold (Services) Ltd.

Sector Diversified Mining