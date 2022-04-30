Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GABY Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GABY   CA36257J1021

GABY INC.

(GABY)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/28 03:58:29 pm EDT
0.0200 CAD   -11.11%
12:57aGABY : MD&A, December 31, 2021
PU
12:16aGABY : Financial Statements, December 31, 2021
PU
04/18Innovative Cannabis Brand “Freedom Grams” Empowers Consumers to Liberate Cannabis Prisoners
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GABY : Financial Statements, December 31, 2021

04/30/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GABY INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in Canadian dollars)

April 29, 2022

Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting

The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Gaby Inc. and all information in Management's Discussion and Analysis are the responsibility of management and have been approved by the Board of Directors. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and, where appropriate, reflect management's best estimates and judgments. Management is responsible for the accuracy, integrity, and objectivity of the consolidated financial statements within reasonable limits of materiality and has ensured consistency with the financial information presented elsewhere in Management's Discussion and Analysis.

To assist management in the discharge of these responsibilities, the Corporation has established an organizational structure that provides appropriate delegation of authority, division of responsibilities, and selection and training of properly qualified personnel. Management is also responsible for the development of internal controls over the financial reporting process.

The Board of Directors is assisted in exercising its responsibilities through the Audit Committee of the Board, which is composed of a majority of independent directors. The Committee meets regularly with management and the independent auditors to satisfy itself that management's responsibilities are properly discharged and to review the financial statements. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for consideration in approving the consolidated financial statements for presentation to the shareholders. The external auditors have direct access to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

The consolidated financial statements have been audited independently by Davidson & Company on behalf of the shareholders in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards. Their report outlines the nature of their audits and expresses their opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

[signed]

[signed]

Margot M. Micallef

Paul Stacey

Chair & CEO

Chief Financial Officer

2 | Page

GABY Inc.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Gaby Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Gaby Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity (deficiency), and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, these consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audit is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 of the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of $12.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 and, as of that date, has a working capital deficit was $7.3 million. As stated in Note 1, these events and conditions indicate that material uncertainties exist that cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditor's report includes Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Dylan Connelly.

Vancouver, Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants

April 29, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gaby Inc. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 04:15:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GABY INC.
12:57aGABY : MD&A, December 31, 2021
PU
12:16aGABY : Financial Statements, December 31, 2021
PU
04/18Innovative Cannabis Brand “Freedom Grams” Empowers Consumers to Liberate Ca..
AQ
03/01Gaby Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/01Gaby Inc. Appoints Paul Stacey to the Role of Senior Vice-President Finance
CI
02/07GABY Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
2021GABY Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
2021GABY Inc. Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss their Strategy to Consolidate Cannabis..
NE
2021GABY : Owned Mankind Dispensary Joins Inc. Magazine's 2021 List of America's Top 5,000 Gro..
AQ
2021Gaby Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 32,2 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,8 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart GABY INC.
Duration : Period :
GABY Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Margot M. Micallef Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Stacey Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James F. G. Fay Chief Operating Officer
Robert Travis Independent Director
Matthew Bartlett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GABY INC.-20.00%11
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.26%158 744
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC22.63%94 159
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC3.06%19 180
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-62.87%11 284
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED8.13%815