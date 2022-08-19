Gaensel Energy : GEGR 2nd Quarter Report and Financial Statements for period ending 30 June 2022
08/19/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
GAENSEL ENERGY GROUP, INC.
SECOND QUARTER REPORT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDING
June 30, 2022
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.
57 West 200 South
Suite 300
Salt Lake City, Utah 84101
518-567-3649
www.gegrgroup.com
admin@ gegrgroup.com
SIC CODE 8099
SECOND QUARTER REPORT
For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
Common Stock:
249,094,757
As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
Common Stock:
249,094,757
As of December 31, 2021, the most Recent Completed Fiscal Year End Date, the number of shares outstanding of our
Common Stock:
324,094,757
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the Issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the Issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
We, the Issuer, was founded in March 28, 1994 and its name was National Health Scan, Inc.. On February 27, 2006 the name was changed to Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and On November 18, 2014 the name was returned to National Health Scan, Inc.
In February 2015, the name was changed to the current name, Gaensel Energy, Group, Inc.
The state of incorporation or registration of the Issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the Issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The Company current standing in its state of incorporation, Nevada, is Active and Business License renewed through March 31, 2022.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the Issuer or its predecessors since inception:
NONE
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
In January 2022, the Issuer entered into an agreement to sell the Flowers entities and Curatio Life Sciences, Inc.. The transaction was not completed and the Issuer is seeking other partners for these activities.
On February 1, 2022, the Issuer acquired 30% equity position of Protonstar SAGL, a Switzerland corporation for twenty million dollars U.S.D. Protonstar, a Swiss Research & Development company in the energy sector that specializes in the trade of technological devices and holds the patent on the "Protonstar Battery System, Patent. PCT/IB2018/051315 which is a "Hydrogen Nickel based energy storage system." The storage system is a revolutionary new kind of battery that hopes to disrupt in the energy market and provide pollution-free energy for both the commercial and retail markets. The Issuer in the Protonstar investment obtained a significant joint venture agreement with Periso, SA in Lugano, Switzerland relating to its biomedical equipment and stim cell technology.
The Issuer has retained counsel in Italy to reverse the transactions with Officina Della Cialda, Europa93 and Bottega del Caffee and is demanding the return of shares issued to these entities and cash distribution to officina della cialda via a trust agreement. The Issuer is actively engaged in acquiring other brand coffee products and obtaining retail coffee locations in Italy and Europe. On April 20, 2022, the issuer acquired 40% interest in Gate SRL, a technology provider for the airline industry in Europe.
On May 10, 2022, the issued acquired 100% Montenapoleone 1838 in Milan Italy and the issuer reorganization of its retail coffee group which included the acquisition of Five New Stores in Italy and Its Exclusive Agreement Roaster Epos Café S.R.L of Its Retail Coffee Group.
On June 22, 2022, the issuer acquired the majority ownership of CONSORZIO GREEN SOLUTION & GNLP
The address(es) of the Issuer's principal executive office:
57 West 200 South
Suite 300
Salt Lake City, Utah 84101
The address(es) of the Issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the Issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this Issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
NONE
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
GEGR
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
36255Q108
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
998,000,000
as of date
June 30, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
249,094,757
as of date
June 30, 2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
85,088,202
as of date
June 30, 2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
191
as of date
June 30, 2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Transfer Agent
Name:
American Stock Transfer
Phone:
800-937-5449/602-759-5510
Email:
Kane@astfinancial.com
Address:
6201 15th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11219
www.astfinancial.com
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the Issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date December 31, 2019
Common: 145,829,942
