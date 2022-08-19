Gaensel Energy : GEGR 2nd Quarter Report and Financial Statements for period ending 30 June 2022

GAENSEL ENERGY GROUP, INC. ________________________ SECOND QUARTER REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING June 30, 2022 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 1 of 24

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. 57 West 200 South Suite 300 Salt Lake City, Utah 84101 518-567-3649 www.gegrgroup.com admin@ gegrgroup.com SIC CODE 8099 SECOND QUARTER REPORT For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: Common Stock: 249,094,757 As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: Common Stock: 249,094,757 As of December 31, 2021, the most Recent Completed Fiscal Year End Date, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock: 324,094,757 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 2 of 24

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the Issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the Issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. We, the Issuer, was founded in March 28, 1994 and its name was National Health Scan, Inc.. On February 27, 2006 the name was changed to Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and On November 18, 2014 the name was returned to National Health Scan, Inc. In February 2015, the name was changed to the current name, Gaensel Energy, Group, Inc. The state of incorporation or registration of the Issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the Issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Issuer was founded in March 28, 1994 and its name was National Health Scan, Inc.. On February 27, 2006 the name was changed to Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and On November 18, 2014 the name was returned to National Health Scan, Inc. In February 2015, the name was changed to the current name, Gaensel Energy, Group, Inc. The Company is currently active with the Secretary of State of Nevada. The Company current standing in its state of incorporation, Nevada, is Active and Business License renewed through March 31, 2022. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the Issuer or its predecessors since inception: NONE 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 3 of 24

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: In January 2022, the Issuer entered into an agreement to sell the Flowers entities and Curatio Life Sciences, Inc.. The transaction was not completed and the Issuer is seeking other partners for these activities. On February 1, 2022, the Issuer acquired 30% equity position of Protonstar SAGL, a Switzerland corporation for twenty million dollars U.S.D. Protonstar, a Swiss Research & Development company in the energy sector that specializes in the trade of technological devices and holds the patent on the "Protonstar Battery System, Patent. PCT/IB2018/051315 which is a "Hydrogen Nickel based energy storage system." The storage system is a revolutionary new kind of battery that hopes to disrupt in the energy market and provide pollution-free energy for both the commercial and retail markets. The Issuer in the Protonstar investment obtained a significant joint venture agreement with Periso, SA in Lugano, Switzerland relating to its biomedical equipment and stim cell technology. The Issuer has retained counsel in Italy to reverse the transactions with Officina Della Cialda, Europa93 and Bottega del Caffee and is demanding the return of shares issued to these entities and cash distribution to officina della cialda via a trust agreement. The Issuer is actively engaged in acquiring other brand coffee products and obtaining retail coffee locations in Italy and Europe. On April 20, 2022, the issuer acquired 40% interest in Gate SRL, a technology provider for the airline industry in Europe. On May 10, 2022, the issued acquired 100% Montenapoleone 1838 in Milan Italy and the issuer reorganization of its retail coffee group which included the acquisition of Five New Stores in Italy and Its Exclusive Agreement Roaster Epos Café S.R.L of Its Retail Coffee Group. On June 22, 2022, the issuer acquired the majority ownership of CONSORZIO GREEN SOLUTION & GNLP The address(es) of the Issuer's principal executive office: 57 West 200 South Suite 300 Salt Lake City, Utah 84101 The address(es) of the Issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the Issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this Issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: NONE OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 4 of 24