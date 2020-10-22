Gaensel Energy Announces DTCC Approval DWAC/FAST Program for Shareholders

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2020) - Gaensel Energy, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR), is pleased to announce that as of October 1st, 2020, the Depository Trust Corporation (the "DTC") approved the GEGR common stock for DWAC/FAST transfer through the Company's Transfer Agent, American Stock Transfer. This newly approved stock transfer capability will enable GEGR shareholders to transfer their shares of GEGR stock electronically after buying or selling, streamlining the process associated with the transfer of physical stock certificates.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/66570_5711e223e427b904_002full.jpg

The GEGR process begins with a physical certificate that requires certification through signature guarantee from a bank or stockbroker, so that the signatures may be accepted for processing by American Stock Transfer. Once accepted and electronically recorded on the Company stock ledger, the shareholder may authorize his or her broker to request the shares be moved electronically into the shareholder's brokerage account.

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/66570_5711e223e427b904_003full.jpg

"The Company is thrilled to have secured this DWAC approval from DTCC. We believe that DWAC eligibility will further enhance shareholder accessibility and overall market liquidity," states Helmut Gaensel, Gaensel Energy, Inc.'s President and CEO, "This will also facilitate additional shares that were in paper form to be traded in the open market. This moves us another step forward along the path toward a major exchange listing."

For shareholders interested in learning about using DWAC to electronically deposit their GEGR shares, please contact:

American Stock Transfer

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

800-937-5449

www.astfinancial.com

The Company has also added its new website, http://www.gegrgroup.com, and added a new twitter account, @GERGGroup, https://twitter.com/GERGGroup, in order to provide our shareholders important updates and investor relations information. The Company will be updating its filing for OTC Markets over the next three weeks.

About Gaensel Energy:

Gaensel Energy, Inc. is currently an energy sector business and has been in exploratory mode for investment opportunities.

To learn more visit: http://www.gegrgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

admin@gegrgroup.com

+44 2039363478

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66570