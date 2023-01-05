Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gafisa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFSA3   BRGFSAACNOR3

GAFISA S.A.

(GFSA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:39 2023-01-05 pm EST
28.46 BRL   +36.30%
02:58pCourt injunction suspends Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa's proposed capital raise
RE
2022Gafisa S.A.(BOVESPA:GFSA3) added to Brazil Corporate Sustainability Index
CI
2022Gafisa S A : Fato Relevante
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Court injunction suspends Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa's proposed capital raise

01/05/2023 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A court injunction has suspended a proposed capital raise by Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The decision, signed by Judge Azuma Nishi, suspends a proposed capital raise that was to begin on Friday. The homebuilder had planned to sell up to 80 million reais ($15 million) in new shares.

Gafisa shares were up 46.3% in mid-afternoon trading after the decision.

Esh Capital, a hedge fund which is minority shareholder in Gafisa, had requested the suspension, questioning the dilution by the capital raise and alleging it should be approved by a shareholders assembly.

Gafisa said it will appeal the decision, noting that the request to cancel the capital raise had been rejected by the courts eight times before. Gafisa said its chief executive, Henrique Blecher, is focusing in increasing cash generation and reducing its leverage. ($1 = 5.3570 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Paula Laier; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about GAFISA S.A.
02:58pCourt injunction suspends Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa's proposed capital raise
RE
2022Gafisa S.A.(BOVESPA:GFSA3) added to Brazil Corporate Sustainability ..
CI
2022Gafisa S A : Fato Relevante
PU
2022Gafisa S A : Fato Relevante
PU
2022GAFISA S.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.673161 new shares @ 5.89 BRL for 1 existing sh..
FA
2022Gafisa S A : Fato Relevante
PU
2022Transcript : Gafisa S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022
CI
2022Gafisa S A : Resultado 3T22
PU
2022Gafisa S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação de Resultados 3T22
PU
2022Gafisa S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 818 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2021 81,3 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 131 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 790 M 145 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart GAFISA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gafisa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAFISA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,88 BRL
Average target price 27,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Managers and Directors
Ian Masini Monteiro de Andrade Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Leo Julian Simpson Chairman
Guilherme Augusto Soares Benevides Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Romanoski Independent Director
Thomas Cornelius Azevedo Reichenheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAFISA S.A.114.95%145
HASEKO CORPORATION-0.41%3 053
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA4.92%634
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-8.06%620
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC6.26%608
YIT OYJ7.07%585