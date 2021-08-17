Log in
    GFSA3   BRGFSAACNOR3

GAFISA S.A.

(GFSA3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/16
3.03 BRL   -4.72%
08:24aGAFISA S A : 2Q21 Conference Call Presentation
PU
03:43aGAFISA S A : Earnings Release 2Q21 EN
PU
03:43aGAFISA S A : ER Presentation EN
PU
Gafisa S A : 2Q21 Conference Call Presentation

08/17/2021 | 08:24am EDT
Invert Campo Belo

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions of our Management and Directors, taking into account information to which the Company currently has access.

Exceptions related to forward-looking statements also include information about potential or expected operating results, as well as statements preceded by, followed

by or including the words "believes", "may", "will", "continues", "expects", "foresees",

"intends", "plans", "estimates" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements and information are not guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, as they refer to future events, therefore subject to circumstances which may or may not occur. Future results and value creation

for shareholders may significantly differ from those expressed or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Most of the factors that will determine these results and values are beyond our capacity or ability of control or foreseeability

2

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

PRE & LAUNCHS¹

R$ 809 mn 2Q21

more than half of year's guidance

SALES

R$ 201 mn 2Q21

+386% vs 2Q20

NET REVENUES

R$ 259 mn 2Q21

+52% vs 1Q21

GROSS INCOME

R$ 76 mn 2Q21

+96% vs 1Q21

GROSS MARGIN

29,3% 2Q21 vs 22,7% 1Q21

NET INCOME

R$ 26 mn no 1S21

+R$ 75mi vs 1H20

1 - Pre launchs & Launchs

3

MULTIDISCIPLINARY MANAGEMENT MODEL

BUSINESS LEADERS IN EACH BUSINESS UNIT

4

OPERATIONAL RESULTS

RESULTADOS OPERACIONAIS

GUILHERME BENEVIDES - CEO GAFISA CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA

FLOW

Nestor Pestana

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 116 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 335 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 937 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 96,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,03 BRL
Average target price 5,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
Managers and Directors
Ian Masini Monteiro de Andrade Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Leo Julian Simpson Chairman
Guilherme Augusto Soares Benevides Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Romanoski Independent Director
Thomas Cornelius Azevedo Reichenheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAFISA S.A.-30.34%178
HASEKO CORPORATION27.05%3 779
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC16.57%1 003
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA3.83%952
ATAL S.A.59.38%518
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-22.40%449