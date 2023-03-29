Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gafisa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFSA3   BRGFSAACNOR3

GAFISA S.A.

(GFSA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:37:50 2023-03-29 pm EDT
6.070 BRL   -6.62%
03:35pGafisa S A : 4Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
01:24pGafisa S A : Earnings Presentation 4Q22
PU
03/28Gafisa S A : 4Q22 Earnings Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gafisa S A : 4Q22 Earnings Presentation

03/29/2023 | 03:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2

Disclaimer

This presentation contains expected projections which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These projections are based on expectations and assumptions of our Management, our Board members, taking into account information to which the Company currently has access. The exceptions relating to forward-looking statements also include information about potential or supposed operating results, as well as statements preceded, followed by or including the words, "believes", "may", "will", "continues", "expects", "foresees", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantee of performance. These involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, as these refer to future events, therefore, subject to circumstances that may occur or not, future results, and the value creation for shareholders may significantly differ from those expressed or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Most of the factors which will determine these results and amounts go beyond our capacity of control or estimate.

MESSAGE

FROM MANAGEMENT

Sheyla Resende

CEO

ABERTURA

gafisa.com.br

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

gafisa.com.br

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Luis Fernando Ortiz Chief Operating Officer & Business Development

2022: Gafisa's best sales result for the past 5 years

+50%

GROSS SALES

-8.2%

DISSOLUTIONS

+67%

NET SALES

YOY

5

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 19:34:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GAFISA S.A.
03:35pGafisa S A : 4Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
01:24pGafisa S A : Earnings Presentation 4Q22
PU
03/28Gafisa S A : 4Q22 Earnings Release
PU
01/10Albali Fundo de Investimento acquired 80.37% in Hotel Fasano Itaim from Gafisa S.A. for..
CI
01/05Court injunction suspends Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa's proposed capital raise
RE
2022Gafisa S.A.(BOVESPA:GFSA3) added to Brazil Corporate Sustainability ..
CI
2022Gafisa S A : Fato Relevante
PU
2022Gafisa S A : Fato Relevante
PU
2022GAFISA S.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.673161 new shares @ 5.89 BRL for 1 existing sh..
FA
2022Gafisa S A : Fato Relevante
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 818 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2021 81,3 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 131 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 332 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart GAFISA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gafisa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAFISA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,50 BRL
Average target price 27,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 315%
Managers and Directors
Ian Masini Monteiro de Andrade Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Leo Julian Simpson Chairman
Guilherme Augusto Soares Benevides Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Romanoski Independent Director
Thomas Cornelius Azevedo Reichenheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAFISA S.A.28.17%64
HASEKO CORPORATION4.75%3 237
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.2.05%724
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC16.19%636
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-5.83%582
YIT OYJ-6.42%523
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer