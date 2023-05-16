Advanced search
    GFSA3   BRGFSAACNOR3

GAFISA S.A.

(GFSA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:56:10 2023-05-16 pm EDT
5.220 BRL   -5.78%
03:03pGafisa S A : Earnings Presentation 1Q23
PU
01:00pTranscript : Gafisa S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
CI
05/01Gafisa S.A.(BOVESPA:GFSA3) added to Brazil Industrial Sector Index
CI
Gafisa S A : Earnings Presentation 1Q23

05/16/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
1Q23 Earnings Presentation

2

Disclaimer

This report contains expected projections which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These projections are based on expectations and assumptions of our Management, our Board members, taking into account information to which the Company currently has access. The exceptions relating to forward-looking statements also include information about potential or supposed operating results, as well as statements preceded, followed by or including the words, "believes", "may", "will", "continues", "expects", "foresees", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantee of performance. These involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, as these refer to future events, therefore, subject to circumstances that may occur or not, future results, and the value creation for shareholders may significantly differ from those expressed or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Most of the factors which will determine these results and amounts go beyond our capacity of control or estimate.

.

3

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

Sheyla Resende

CEO

gafisa.com.br

4

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Luis Fernando Ortiz

Chief Business Officer

gafisa.com.br

Gross Sales

Gafisa records R$302 million in sales

R $ 302 mn

Gross sales

1Q23

+22% y/y

5

1.2 bn

LT M

+41%

LT M

+11.4%

SoS

y / y

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 19:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 136 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2022 -83,2 M -16,9 M -16,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 682 M 342 M 342 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 283 M 57,7 M 57,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 475
Free-Float 62,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,54 BRL
Average target price 27,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 387%
Managers and Directors
Sheyla Castro Resende Chief Executive Officer
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto Chief Financial Officer
Leo Julian Simpson Chairman
Guilherme Augusto Soares Benevides Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Cornelius Azevedo Reichenheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAFISA S.A.-25.83%58
HASEKO CORPORATION13.85%3 386
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-0.39%745
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC21.75%658
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-2.73%603
YIT OYJ-7.48%518
