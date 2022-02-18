Log in
    GFSA3   BRGFSAACNOR3

GAFISA S.A.

(GFSA3)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/18 04:07:51 pm
1.99 BRL   --.--%
04:25pGAFISA S A : Institutional Presentation
PU
01/20GAFISA S A : Material Fact - Operational Preview 4Q21 and 2021
PU
2021GAFISA S A : Institutional presentation (portuguese only)
PU
Gafisa S A : Institutional Presentation

02/18/2022 | 04:25pm EST
²

MULTIDISCIPLINARYMANAGEMENT MODEL

BUSINESS LEADERS IN EACH BUSINESS UNIT

TEAM MANAGEMENT, PROCESSES & BACK OFFICE

v

v

CONSTRUTORA

RIO DE JANEIRO

& INCORPORADORA

HOLDING

v

v

PROPRIEDADES

v

CAPITAL

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 21:23:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 116 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 335 M 65,3 M 65,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 671 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 81,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,99 BRL
Average target price 5,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 176%
Managers and Directors
Ian Masini Monteiro de Andrade Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Leo Julian Simpson Chairman
Guilherme Augusto Soares Benevides Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Romanoski Independent Director
Thomas Cornelius Azevedo Reichenheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAFISA S.A.-1.00%130
HASEKO CORPORATION7.43%3 659
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC-2.27%1 016
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-11.23%778
ATAL S.A.-7.16%416
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.2.71%406