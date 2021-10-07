Gafisa S A : Institutional Presentation (Portuguese Only)

MODELO DE GESTÃO COMPARTILHADA, MULTIDISCIPLINAR
COM LÍDERES EMPRESARIAIS EM CADA UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIO
GESTÃO, FINANÇAS & CONTROLES
v
CONSTRUTORA
RIO DE JANEIRO
&INCORPORADORA
HOLDING
PROPRIEDADES
v
CAPITAL
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Gafisa SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 12:46:01 UTC.