    GFSA3   BRGFSAACNOR3

GAFISA S.A.

(GFSA3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/06
2.57 BRL   -0.39%
08/23GAFISA S A : Earning Release 2Q21 EN
PU
08/18GAFISA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/17Gafisa S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
CI
Gafisa S A : Institutional Presentation (Portuguese Only)

10/07/2021 | 08:47am EDT
MODELO DE GESTÃO COMPARTILHADA, MULTIDISCIPLINAR

COM LÍDERES EMPRESARIAIS EM CADA UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIO

GESTÃO, FINANÇAS & CONTROLES

v

v

CONSTRUTORA

RIO DE JANEIRO

&INCORPORADORA

HOLDING

v

v

PROPRIEDADES

v

CAPITAL

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 12:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 116 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 335 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 866 M 157 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 96,0%
