Gafisa : Material Fact - Gafisa announces intention of a business combination with Tecnisa

Gafisa announces intention of a business combination with Tecnisa
0
08/19/2020 | 05:01pm EDT
GAFISA S.A.
Publicly-held Company
MATERIAL FACT
GAFISA S.A. (BOVESPA: GFSA3) ("Gafisa" or "Company") in compliance with CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that sent to the board of directors of Tecnisa ("Tecnisa"), a proposal for a potential business combination between Tecnisa and Gafisa (the "Transaction"), with transformational aspects for Tecnisa and Gafisa.
The definition of applicable procedures shall rely on negotiations between these companies' management, and Gafisa already initiated researches, as approved by its Board of Directors.
Various synergies can be seen between these two leading companies in the Brazilian real estate sector, especially if we consider a potential combination of both companies. For this reason, Gafisa understands that the Transaction will bring value for its shareholders, as well as Tecnisa's shareholders.
Any alternative of the Transaction under analysis shall be voluntary and planned, so that to ensure equal treatment to all Tecnisa's shareholders, in case of swap ratio, maintaining its economic condition.
Part of the transaction includes Gafisa's request to alter Tecnisa's Bylaws and management, through a meeting to resolve on this issue, considering that Gafisa obtained in the market sufficient participation to request a call notice, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 627/2020.
Gafisa believes that a combination between these two companies' projects has the potential of benefiting both companies, especially at current scenario of real estate market resumption.
Gafisa will keep the market informed on the negotiations development.
São Paulo, August 19,2020
Ian Andrade
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
RATIONALE OF GAFISA AND TECNISA
BUSINESSES
Gafisa
,,.TECNISA
GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
Build an ecosystem composed of clients and suppliers
Revitalizing and embracing new
Innovation
processes and attitudes to grow again
Ecosystem
OPPORTUNITIES
Growth
Pilot Projects
Scale production
Launch
Trends Think big, pursue excellence, and no disruption
BENEFITS OF A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION
65 years
Tradition & Credibility
42 years
1,200
Projects Delivered
265
16 MM
M² Built
7 MM
TWO HISTORIES OF TRADITION, LEADING EDGE AND QUALITY, WITH ATTRIBUTES OFFERING INNOVATIVE CONCEPTS
Grand Space Concept
Roof Top Concept
1st company to deliver projects with equipped and decorated common areas
Founded
1st company with online real estate agents;
Company in the real estate sector with the best practices in links sponsored globally; Company biography in the book "O Brasil que encanta o Cliente" [Brazil that enchants client]
Tecnisa is listed on
BOVESPA
Consolidation as innovative company
Jardim das Perdizes initiates infrastructure works, the largest real estate project to be launched in the city of São Paulo over the last 40 years.
1954
1977
1962
1974/76
1990
2000
2005
2007
2009
2010
2011
2019
2020
Construtora Gomes de Almeida Fernandes is founded in Rio de Janeiro.
First club condominium in the country, such as Nova Ipanema and Novo Leblon (RJ).
Builder and developer enters in São Paulo.
55 years and narrates its history
1st company in the sector to have stocks traded on NYSE.
Eldorado Business Tower receives the first Green Leed certification in Brazil, world's top 4.
Investment Fund
CADE approves
Gafisa's merger of
Planner Redwood
all shares issued
joins the Company
by Upcon, which
New executive board
will become
The 1,000 project is
takes office Gafisa
Gafisa's wholly-
delivered:
capital increase - two
owned subsidiary.
Terraças Alto da Lapa.
tranches
STRATEGIC | GAFISA & TECNISA
A combination of the two largest brands of the real estate industry to build a consolidated company with great potential of stock appreciation, considering current multiples of both companies.
1 Creation of Brazil's 2nd largest real estate company
2 Prepared to have the Best Performance in the Market
Substantial business synergies to build higher results for a collective-effort company
Result of best practices in the combination of development, construction, sales and properties activities
5 Creation of a company with launch capacity between R$2-3 bi/year in projects with shorter operational cycle, in more consolidated districts in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro
Possibility of consistent results, revenue growth; solid gross margins; with G&A dilution and optimization