Gafisa : Material Fact - Gafisa announces intention of a business combination with Tecnisa

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 01.545.826/0001-07

NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

GAFISA S.A. (BOVESPA: GFSA3) ("Gafisa" or "Company") in compliance with CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that sent to the board of directors of Tecnisa ("Tecnisa"), a proposal for a potential business combination between Tecnisa and Gafisa (the "Transaction"), with transformational aspects for Tecnisa and Gafisa.

The definition of applicable procedures shall rely on negotiations between these companies' management, and Gafisa already initiated researches, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Various synergies can be seen between these two leading companies in the Brazilian real estate sector, especially if we consider a potential combination of both companies. For this reason, Gafisa understands that the Transaction will bring value for its shareholders, as well as Tecnisa's shareholders.

Any alternative of the Transaction under analysis shall be voluntary and planned, so that to ensure equal treatment to all Tecnisa's shareholders, in case of swap ratio, maintaining its economic condition.

Part of the transaction includes Gafisa's request to alter Tecnisa's Bylaws and management, through a meeting to resolve on this issue, considering that Gafisa obtained in the market sufficient participation to request a call notice, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 627/2020.

Gafisa believes that a combination between these two companies' projects has the potential of benefiting both companies, especially at current scenario of real estate market resumption.

Gafisa will keep the market informed on the negotiations development.

São Paulo, August 19,2020

Ian Andrade

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer