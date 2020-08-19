Log in
Gafisa : Material Fact - Gafisa announces intention of a business combination with Tecnisa

08/19/2020

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 01.545.826/0001-07

NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

GAFISA S.A. (BOVESPA: GFSA3) ("Gafisa" or "Company") in compliance with CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that sent to the board of directors of Tecnisa ("Tecnisa"), a proposal for a potential business combination between Tecnisa and Gafisa (the "Transaction"), with transformational aspects for Tecnisa and Gafisa.

The definition of applicable procedures shall rely on negotiations between these companies' management, and Gafisa already initiated researches, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Various synergies can be seen between these two leading companies in the Brazilian real estate sector, especially if we consider a potential combination of both companies. For this reason, Gafisa understands that the Transaction will bring value for its shareholders, as well as Tecnisa's shareholders.

Any alternative of the Transaction under analysis shall be voluntary and planned, so that to ensure equal treatment to all Tecnisa's shareholders, in case of swap ratio, maintaining its economic condition.

Part of the transaction includes Gafisa's request to alter Tecnisa's Bylaws and management, through a meeting to resolve on this issue, considering that Gafisa obtained in the market sufficient participation to request a call notice, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 627/2020.

Gafisa believes that a combination between these two companies' projects has the potential of benefiting both companies, especially at current scenario of real estate market resumption.

Gafisa will keep the market informed on the negotiations development.

São Paulo, August 19,2020

Ian Andrade

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

RATIONALE OF GAFISA AND TECNISA

BUSINESSES

  1. Gafisa

o

,,.TECNISA

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Build an ecosystem composed of clients and suppliers

Revitalizing and embracing new

Innovation

processes and attitudes to grow again

Ecosystem

OPPORTUNITIES

Growth

Pilot Projects

Scale production

Launch

Trends Think big, pursue excellence, and no disruption

BENEFITS OF A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION

65 years

Tradition & Credibility

42 years

1,200

Projects Delivered

265

16 MM

M² Built

7 MM

3

TWO HISTORIES OF TRADITION, LEADING EDGE AND QUALITY, WITH ATTRIBUTES OFFERING INNOVATIVE CONCEPTS

Grand Space Concept

Roof Top Concept

1st company to deliver projects with equipped and decorated common areas

Founded

1st company with online real estate agents;

Company in the real estate sector with the best practices in links sponsored globally; Company biography in the book "O Brasil que encanta o Cliente" [Brazil that enchants client]

Tecnisa is listed on

BOVESPA

Consolidation as innovative company

.

Jardim das Perdizes initiates infrastructure works, the largest real estate project to be launched in the city of São Paulo over the last 40 years.

1954

1977

1962

1974/76

1990

2000

2005

2007

2009

2010

2011

2019

2020

Construtora Gomes de Almeida Fernandes is founded in Rio de Janeiro.

First club condominium in the country, such as Nova Ipanema and Novo Leblon (RJ).

Builder and developer enters in São Paulo.

55 years and narrates its history

1st company in the sector to have stocks traded on NYSE.

Eldorado Business Tower receives the first Green Leed certification in Brazil, world's top 4.

Investment Fund

CADE approves

Gafisa's merger of

Planner Redwood

all shares issued

joins the Company

by Upcon, which

New executive board

will become

The 1,000 project is

takes office Gafisa

Gafisa's wholly-

delivered:

capital increase - two

owned subsidiary.

Terraças Alto da Lapa.

tranches

STRATEGIC | GAFISA & TECNISA

A combination of the two largest brands of the real estate industry to build a consolidated company with great potential of stock appreciation, considering current multiples of both companies.

1 Creation of Brazil's 2nd largest real estate company

2 Prepared to have the Best Performance in the Market

Substantial business synergies to build higher results for a collective-effort company

Result of best practices in the combination of development, construction, sales and properties activities

4

5 Creation of a company with launch capacity between R$2-3 bi/year in projects with shorter operational cycle, in more consolidated districts in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

6

Possibility of consistent results, revenue growth; solid gross margins; with G&A dilution and optimization

; net result in line with best sector companies

5

OPERATING DATA - LANDBANK & LAUNCHES

Landbank | GAFISA and TECNISA (R$ MM)

a 10,3

*5.2

a

*5.1

REGION

52%

São Paulo

91%

Rio de Janeiro

33%

09%

Other States

15%

GAFISA + TECNISA| R$2.0 billion 2020/2021 Launches

R$1,500 MM

R$500 MM

Capacity of future launches within companies' portfolio of 10 billion.

* Considers land acquired by both companies

6

OPERATING DATA - SALES

CURRENT INVENTORY

Market Value Inventory| R$ MM

842

286

1,128

Inventory - 1H20/Under Construction/Finished Units

504

624

REGION

82%

42%

São Paulo

Rio de Janeiro

14%

68%

Other States

4%

OPERATING DATA - INVENTORY

GAFISA Inventory MV|Geographic Distribution 1H20 (%)

4 %

14%

81%

São Paulo

Rio de Janeiro

Other States

Gafisa's inventory market value totaled R$841.7 million in 2Q20.

TECNISA Inventory MV|Geographic Distribution 1H20 (%)

0.6%

39% 42%

19%

São Paulo

Paraná

Federal District

Other States

A TECNISA ended 1H20 with R$415 million inventory at market value, of which R$286 million refer to TECNISA's interest.

Inventory MV|Gafisa & Tecnisa - 1H20 (%)

26%

74%

Commercial Residential

6%

94%

8

Flex Premium

OPERATING DATA -CURRENT PORTFOLIO

SUBTITLE

Federal District

39%

Rio de Janeiro

14%

Paraná

4%

19%

9

Possibility of sales returning to the all-time levels

R$2.0 Bi

R$4.0 Bi

R$1.8 Bi

Sum of 2 best results - Gafisa 2012 | Tecnisa 2013

Caixa Position | R$MM

287

1,057

770*

*Considers funding to be settled in August

10

SOLID OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

Shareholders' Equity| R$ MM

1,577*

847

2,424

*Includes capital increase in progress of 400MM

Cash Position| R$ MM

770

287

1,057

Capital increase in progress| R$ MM

400

400

Future Follow-on| R$ MM

1,500

Cash Target| R$ MM

3,000

11

POTENTIAL SYNERGIES

MANAGEMENT

SYSTEMS

REFERENCE OF

GENERAL &

GREATER ACCESS TO

& PROCESSES

QUALITY

ADMINISTRATIVE

CAPITAL AND FINANCIAL

& INFRASTRUCTURE

EXPENSES

MARKETS

ISO 9001/PBQP-H

Current ERP - SAP*

  • Gafisa ORACLE replacement

12

v

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 21:00:08 UTC
