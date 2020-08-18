Gafisa : Notice to the Market – Acquisition of Relevant Interest

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JP Morgan"), by means of its subsidiaries, informs to have reached an interest of 6.76% in the Company's capital, out of total shares issued by the Company. JPMorgan informed that the equity interest increased solely for investment purposes and to hedge financial risks assumed in transactions executed with clients, neither aiming at altering the Company's ownership nor administrative structure, without prejudice of regular exercise of eventual voting right conferred to shareholders.JP Morgan also informed it holds: