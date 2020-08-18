Gafisa : Notice to the Market – Acquisition of Relevant Interest

GAFISA S.A.
CNPJ/MF No. 01.545.826/0001-07
NIRE 35.300.147.952
Publicly-held Company
Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Relevant Interest
GAFISA S.A. (BOVESPA: GFSA3) ("Gafisa" or "Company") in compliance with CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that received notices from two shareholders on the acquisition of relevant interest.
-
JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JP Morgan"), by means of its subsidiaries, informs to have reached an interest of 6.76% in the Company's capital, out of total shares issued by the Company. JPMorgan informed that the equity interest increased solely for investment purposes and to hedge financial risks assumed in transactions executed with clients, neither aiming at altering the Company's ownership nor administrative structure, without prejudice of regular exercise of eventual voting right conferred to shareholders.JP Morgan also informed it holds:
-
-
Long position in physical settlement instrument, referenced by approximately 6.76% of the Company's shares;
-
Short position in physical settlement instruments, referenced by approximately 1.84% of the Company's shares;
-
Long position in financial settlement instruments, referenced by approximately 1.84% of the Company's shares;
-
Short position in financial settlement instruments, referenced by approximately 6.05% of the Company's shares;
-
Discovery Capital Management, LLC ("Discovery"), informed to have reached, by means of assets under its management, an exposure over 7.85% of the Company's shares, with derivative instruments estimated to be exclusively financially settled. Discovery informed that this equity interest neither aims at altering the Company's ownership nor administrative structure, suited into its investment policy. Discovery also informed that holds 29 convertible debentures issued by Gafisa through derivative instruments.
São Paulo, August 18, 2020
Ian Andrade
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Gafisa SA published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 19:29:04 UTC