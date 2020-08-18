Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Gafisa SA    GFSA3   BRGFSAACNOR3

GAFISA SA

(GFSA3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gafisa : Notice to the Market – Acquisition of Relevant Interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 01.545.826/0001-07

NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly-held Company

Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Relevant Interest

GAFISA S.A. (BOVESPA: GFSA3) ("Gafisa" or "Company") in compliance with CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that received notices from two shareholders on the acquisition of relevant interest.

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JP Morgan"), by means of its subsidiaries, informs to have reached an interest of 6.76% in the Company's capital, out of total shares issued by the Company. JPMorgan informed that the equity interest increased solely for investment purposes and to hedge financial risks assumed in transactions executed with clients, neither aiming at altering the Company's ownership nor administrative structure, without prejudice of regular exercise of eventual voting right conferred to shareholders.JP Morgan also informed it holds:
    1. Long position in physical settlement instrument, referenced by approximately 6.76% of the Company's shares;
    2. Short position in physical settlement instruments, referenced by approximately 1.84% of the Company's shares;
    3. Long position in financial settlement instruments, referenced by approximately 1.84% of the Company's shares;
    4. Short position in financial settlement instruments, referenced by approximately 6.05% of the Company's shares;
  3. Discovery Capital Management, LLC ("Discovery"), informed to have reached, by means of assets under its management, an exposure over 7.85% of the Company's shares, with derivative instruments estimated to be exclusively financially settled. Discovery informed that this equity interest neither aims at altering the Company's ownership nor administrative structure, suited into its investment policy. Discovery also informed that holds 29 convertible debentures issued by Gafisa through derivative instruments.

São Paulo, August 18, 2020

Ian Andrade

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 19:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GAFISA SA
03:30pGAFISA : Notice to the Market – Acquisition of Relevant Interest
PU
08:11aGAFISA : Comunicado ao Mercado - Aquisição de Participação Acionária Relevante
PU
08/12GAFISA : 2Q20 Responsible Invesment Report Presentation
PU
08/11GAFISA : Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - Bookkeeping Agent Map
PU
08/11GAFISA : Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - Remote Voting Consolidated Map
PU
08/11GAFISA : Extraordinary General Meeting - Final Synthetic Voting Map - Ratificati..
PU
08/11GAFISA : Extraordinary General Meeting - Final Synthetic Voting Map
PU
08/11GAFISA : Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting - Minutes
PU
05/14GAFISA SA : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/14GAFISA SA : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 400 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Net income 2019 -26,0 M -4,76 M -4,76 M
Net Debt 2019 409 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -22,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 001 M 182 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart GAFISA SA
Duration : Period :
Gafisa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAFISA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,13 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Julian Chairman
Saulo Nunes Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Romanoski Director
Eduardo Larangeira Jácome Director & Member-Management Board
Nelson Sequeiros Rodriguez Tanure Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAFISA SA-40.83%183
D.R. HORTON, INC.39.01%26 670
LENNAR CORPORATION33.09%23 431
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-21.96%16 366
NVR, INC.8.85%15 348
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-10.13%13 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group