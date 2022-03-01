Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Gage Growth Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAGE   CA3626564072

GAGE GROWTH CORP.

(GAGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gage Growth Redeems a Portion of the Super Voting Shares Held by Mayde Inc.

03/01/2022 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Mayde Inc. (the "Holder") announced today that on February 28, 2022, the Holder exchanged (the "Exchange") an aggregate of 67,000 exchangeable units of Spartan Partners Holdings, LLC (the "Exchangeable Units"), a partially owned subsidiary of Gage Growth Corp. (the "Issuer"), into 3,350,000 subordinate voting shares of the Issuer (the "Subordinate Voting Shares"). In connection with the Exchange, the Issuer redeemed 67,000 super voting shares of the Issuer (the "Super Voting Shares") from the Holder in accordance with the terms of the articles of the Issuer (the "Redemption").

Prior to the Redemption, the Holder held beneficial ownership of 600,000 Super Voting Shares, representing 40% of the Super Voting Shares outstanding immediately before the Redemption. Immediately following the Redemption, the Holder held beneficial ownership of 533,000 Super Voting Shares, representing 37.195% of the Super Voting Shares outstanding immediately following the Redemption.

Pursuant to the Redemption, the Holder received C$6.70, which is the amount equal to the issue price of the 67,000 Super Voting Shares so redeemed.

The Holder may dispose of the newly exchanged Subordinate Voting Shares through one or more private transactions, subject to market conditions.

The Holder is located at Suite 188, 3-35 Stonechurch Road Ancaster ON L9K1S4. To obtain a copy of the early warning report applicable to the Redemption, please contact Rami Reda at 905-577-3436. The address of the head office of the Issuer is located at 77 King Street West, Suite 400, Toronto-Dominion Centre, Toronto, ON M5K 0A1.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115198


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about GAGE GROWTH CORP.
08:35aGage Growth Redeems a Portion of the Super Voting Shares Held by Mayde Inc.
NE
02/09Gage Growth Corp. Launches Pure Beauty Products in Michigan Stores
AQ
02/09Gage Growth Corp. Launches Pure Beauty Products in Michigan Stores
CI
01/27Gage Growth Corp. to Open Cookies Dispensary in the Heart of Toronto
CI
01/27Gage Cannabis & Cookies to Launch Flagship Cannabis Dispensary in Toronto, Canada
AQ
01/04Gage Growth Corp. Adds Ann Arbor Retail Location to Portfolio
CI
01/04Gage Growth Corp. Adds Ann Arbor Retail Location to Portfolio
AQ
2021Gage Growth Opens 11th Dispensary in Michigan
MT
2021Gage Growth Corp. Announces Grand Opening of Kalamazoo Stadium Dispensary
AQ
2021Gage Growth Corp. Announces Grand Opening of Kalamazoo Stadium Dispensary
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 129 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -54,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GAGE GROWTH CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gage Growth Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,06 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabian Monaco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Finos President, Director & Executive VP-Operations
David Lawrence Watza Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Linton Executive Chairman
Richard P. Mavrinac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAGE GROWTH CORP.-9.25%228
MCKESSON CORPORATION10.79%41 189
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-11.64%39 788
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.78%23 672
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.5.26%14 964
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.11.32%7 540