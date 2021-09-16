Gaia Grow : Provides update on Canna Stream Solutions' Equipment and Product Development...

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - September 16th, 2021 - Gaia Grow Corp. (the "Company" or "Gaia") (CSE:GAIA) (CNSX:GAIA.CN) (Frankfurt:GG0) is pleased to provide the following corporate update on its operations:

Canna Stream Solutions

The team at Canna Stream Solutions ("CSS") has successfully sourced the equipment required for its test extraction line. Shipments of this equipment have been received in the TruExtracts facility in Calgary this week. This extraction line is being unboxed and installed immediately, and CSS will begin using its Patent-Pending Solvent in "at-scale" experiments with Gaia's milled hemp products in the immediate future. This line and process will be able to process Gaia's CBD rich biomass more cost-effectively than more-traditional ethanol lines, thereby increasing profitability and providing the GAIA corporate ecosystem a significant competitive advantage.

In addition to the test extraction line, CSS continues to use its technologies and processes to prepare the waste streams of spent extraction waste and other milled fibre product for "low volume, high dollar" end products. CSS, along with its business development partner for which it has obtained a grant for 100 working hours of market development time from, continue to develop new markets for hemp and cannabis waste-stream products to be sold to a number of industries, where these unique plant-based products stand to provide 'greener' solutions to meet industry needs.

GAIA will continue to provide further updates on its commercialization of CSS-developed products and its TruExtracts extraction lines in coming weeks.

Gaia's President, James Tworek notes: "this is a very exciting time for us all as we continue to outfit the facility and see the Canna Stream team and business model take flight!"

The company diligently posts updates on Gaia's official YouTube page and the link can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7tbvsY5gl2CrlsESYkbbgw

Please join the conversation on our GAIA group supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/gaiagrow and visit us online at https://www.gaiagrow.com/

For further information please contact:

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fp@gaiagrow.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the hemp industry in general such as operational risks in growing; competition; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.