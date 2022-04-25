Log in
    GAIA   US36269P1049

GAIA, INC.

(GAIA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/25 01:36:48 pm EDT
5.370 USD   +6.97%
Gaia to Participate at Upcoming Investor Summit Group's Q2 Conference
NE
Genius Group Appoints Brad Warkins COO
MT
Genius Group Appoints Veteran Digital Media and Technology Executive Brad Warkins as COO
AQ
Gaia to Participate at Upcoming Investor Summit Group's Q2 Conference

04/25/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) ("Gaia" and/or the "Company"), a conscious media and community company, is scheduled to participate at the Q2 Investor Summit in May 2022.

Investor Summit Group's Q2 Investor Summit
Presentation: Wednesday, May 4th at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: Link

To receive additional information about this conference, please contact your conference representative or Gaia's investor relations team at GAIA@gatewayir.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gatewayir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121552


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 92,6 M - -
Net income 2022 2,41 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 M 103 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 61,9%
Managers and Directors
Jirka Rysavy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul C. Tarell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Howard Sutherland Independent Director
Kristin E. Frank Independent Director
David Maisel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAIA, INC.-41.42%103
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-23.64%215 326
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.84%203 303
VIACOMCBS INC.2.85%20 238
FORMULA ONE GROUP5.30%15 311
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-13.69%14 623