Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, has been invited to present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational held from April 8-9, 2024 at the Sofitel in New York. The event is expected to feature 80 companies in the microcap space.

Gaia CEO James Colquhoun and Gaia CFO Ned Preston are expected to present at 2:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. MT) on Tuesday, April 9. The Invitational will also feature one-on-one and small group meetings for investors with Gaia's management team. Gaia's presentation can be viewed virtually here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your LD Micro Invitational representative or Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860 or GAIA@gateway-grp.com.

About Gaia



Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's total library includes over 10,000 titles - in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German), over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this discussion, we intend the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions as they relate to us to identify such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors set forth under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: our ability to attract new members and retain existing members; our ability to compete effectively, including for customer engagement with different modes of entertainment; maintenance and expansion of devise platforms for steaming; fluctuation in customer usage of our service; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; service disruptions; production risks; general economic conditions; future losses; loss of key personnel; price changes; brand reputation; acquisitions; new initiatives we undertake; security and information systems; legal liability for website content; failure of third parties to provide adequate service; future internet-related taxes; our founder's control of us; litigation; consumer trends; the effect of government regulation and programs; the impact of public health threats, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it; and other risks and uncertainties included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect our views only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Contacts:



Investors

Cody Slach, Chris Adusei-Poku

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

GAIA@gateway-grp.com

Media

Zach Kadletz, Anna Rutter

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

GAIA@gateway-grp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204376