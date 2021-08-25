Log in
    GMC   CA36270E1060

GAIA METALS CORP.

(GMC)
Patriot Battery Metals : Financial statement 30 June 2021

08/25/2021 | 11:31am EDT
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. (FORMERLY GAIA METALS CORP.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Condensed Financial

Statements

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these interim condensed financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

August 23, 2021

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. (Formerly Gaia Metals Corp.)

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Notes

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Current assets

$

2,997,409

Cash and cash equivalents

4

$

149,554

Amounts receivable

5

19,392

4,132

Prepaid expenses

6

28,066

6,054

3,044,867

159,740

Exploration and evaluation properties

7

4,306,686

4,206,075

Total assets

$

7,351,553

$

4,365,815

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

$

356,844

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8

$

113,876

Promissory note payable

7

40,000

40,000

Total liabilities

396,844

153,876

Shareholders' equity

14,362,634

Share capital

9

11,491,737

Reserves

9

1,719,564

1,607,953

Deficit

(9,127,489)

(8,887,751)

Total equity

6,954,709

4,211,939

Total shareholders' equity and

$

7,351,553

$

4,365,815

liabilities

Corporate Information and Going Concern (Note 1), Commitments (Note 14), and Events after the Reporting Period (Note 15)

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD on August 23, 2021:

"Todd Hanas"

"Paul Chung"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page | 3

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. (Formerly Gaia Metals Corp.) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Notes

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Expenses

$

40,841

Business development

15

$

2,195

Consulting

13

34,500

12,289

Management and administration fees

13

81,591

39,324

Office and miscellaneous

2,304

3,191

Professional fees

45,941

3,348

Rent

3,260

4,498

Transfer agent and filing fees

9

27,449

1,975

Travel

3,912

2,727

Net loss for the year before other items

(239,798)

(69,547)

Other items

61

Interest income

7

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year

$

(239,737)

$

(69,540)

Loss per common share

$

(0.02)

Basic and diluted

10

$

(0.01)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page | 4

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. (Formerly Gaia Metals Corp.) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Number of

Subscriptions

shares1

Share capital

received

Reserves

Deficit

Total

Balances, March 31, 2020

4,929,605

$

9,811,299

$

-

$

1,206,537

$

(8,112,703)

$

2,905,133

Subscriptions received

-

-

60,000

-

-

60,000

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(69,540)

(69,540)

for the period

Balances, June 30, 2020

4,929,605

9,811,299

$

60,000

$

1,206,537

$

(8,182,243)

$

2,895,593

Balances, March 31, 2021

10,897,605

$

11,491,737

$

-

$

1,607,953

$

(8,887,751)

$

4,211,939

Shares issued for: Cash

23,182,000

3,709,120

-

-

-

3,709,120

Subscription's receivable

-

(651,200)

-

-

-

(651,200)

Cash finders' fees

-

(75,412)

-

-

(75,412)

Finders' warrants

-

(111,611)

-

111,611

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(239,737)

(239,737)

for the period

Balances, June 30, 2021

34,079,605

$

14,362,634

$

-

$

1,719,564

$

(9,127,488)

$

6,954,710

1Number of shares are adjusted for the share consolidation of one post-consolidated share for every 3 pre-consolidated share on June 7, 2021.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page | 5

Disclaimer

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 15:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
