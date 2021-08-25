Patriot Battery Metals : Financial statement 30 June 2021

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Condensed Financial
Statements
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these interim condensed financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.
August 23, 2021
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. (Formerly Gaia Metals Corp.)
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Notes
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Current assets
$
2,997,409
Cash and cash equivalents
4
$
149,554
Amounts receivable
5
19,392
4,132
Prepaid expenses
6
28,066
6,054
3,044,867
159,740
Exploration and evaluation properties
7
4,306,686
4,206,075
Total assets
$
7,351,553
$
4,365,815
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
$
356,844
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8
$
113,876
Promissory note payable
7
40,000
40,000
Total liabilities
396,844
153,876
Shareholders' equity
14,362,634
Share capital
9
11,491,737
Reserves
9
1,719,564
1,607,953
Deficit
(9,127,489)
(8,887,751)
Total equity
6,954,709
4,211,939
Total shareholders' equity and
$
7,351,553
$
4,365,815
liabilities
Corporate Information and Going Concern (Note 1), Commitments (Note 14), and Events after the Reporting Period (Note 15)
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD on August 23, 2021:
"Todd Hanas"
"Paul Chung"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Page | 3
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. (Formerly Gaia Metals Corp.) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Notes
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Expenses
$
40,841
Business development
15
$
2,195
Consulting
13
34,500
12,289
Management and administration fees
13
81,591
39,324
Office and miscellaneous
2,304
3,191
Professional fees
45,941
3,348
Rent
3,260
4,498
Transfer agent and filing fees
9
27,449
1,975
Travel
3,912
2,727
Net loss for the year before other items
(239,798)
(69,547)
Other items
61
Interest income
7
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
$
(239,737)
$
(69,540)
Loss per common share
$
(0.02)
Basic and diluted
10
$
(0.01)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Page | 4
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. (Formerly Gaia Metals Corp.) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Number of
Subscriptions
shares1
Share capital
received
Reserves
Deficit
Total
Balances, March 31, 2020
4,929,605
$
9,811,299
$
-
$
1,206,537
$
(8,112,703)
$
2,905,133
Subscriptions received
-
-
60,000
-
-
60,000
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(69,540)
(69,540)
for the period
Balances, June 30, 2020
4,929,605
9,811,299
$
60,000
$
1,206,537
$
(8,182,243)
$
2,895,593
Balances, March 31, 2021
10,897,605
$
11,491,737
$
-
$
1,607,953
$
(8,887,751)
$
4,211,939
Shares issued for: Cash
23,182,000
3,709,120
-
-
-
3,709,120
Subscription's receivable
-
(651,200)
-
-
-
(651,200)
Cash finders' fees
-
(75,412)
-
-
(75,412)
Finders' warrants
-
(111,611)
-
111,611
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(239,737)
(239,737)
for the period
Balances, June 30, 2021
34,079,605
$
14,362,634
$
-
$
1,719,564
$
(9,127,488)
$
6,954,710
1Number of shares are adjusted for the share consolidation of one post-consolidated share for every 3 pre-consolidated share on June 7, 2021.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
