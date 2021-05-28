Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Gaia Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMC   CA36270E1060

GAIA METALS CORP.

(GMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gaia Metals : Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange

05/28/2021 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gaia Metals Corp. Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange

Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 27, 2021 - Gaia Metals Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: GMC) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9G) announces that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') has approved the listing of the Company's common shares (the 'Shares') on the CSE (the 'CSE Listing') and expects that its Shares will commence trading on the CSE at market open on May 31, 2021 under the symbol 'GMC'. In connection with the CSE Listing, the Company expects to delist its Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') at the close of the market on May 28, 2021.

About Gaia Metals Corp.

Gaia Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals, including platinum group elements, and lithium.

The Company's flagship assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property, and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec and the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@gaiametalscorp.com or visit www.gaiametalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

'ADRIAN LAMOUREUX'

Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'expects' and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Gaia Metals Corp. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 10:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAIA METALS CORP.
06:07aGAIA METALS  : Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange
PU
04/28GAIA METALS  : MD&A 31 December 2020 (Refiled)
PU
03/11GAIA METALS  : to Complete IP-Resistivity Survey at the Freeman Creek Gold Prope..
AQ
02/24GAIA METALS CORP  : . Releases Second Edition of President's Letter
AQ
02/23GAIA METALS  : Releases Second Edition of President's Letter
PU
02/02Gaia Metals and O3 Mining Amend Option Agreement Terms for the FCI Property, ..
NE
01/13GAIA METALS  : Intercepts 4.11 gt Gold and 33.0 gt silver over 12 m in Drill Hol..
AQ
01/12Gaia Metals Intercepts 4.11 g/t Gold and 33.0 g/t Silver over 12 m in Drill H..
NE
01/08GAIA METALS  : DE, Gaia Metals receives assay results of 5.7 gt gold and 49 gt s..
AQ
01/08GAIA METALS  : Samples 5.7 gt Gold and 49 gt Silver in New Outcrop Discovery at ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,53 M -0,44 M -0,44 M
Net cash 2020 0,26 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,11 M 2,57 M 2,57 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart GAIA METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gaia Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adrian Lamoureux Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Blair Way President & Director
Dusan Berka Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Chung Independent Director
Richard Todd H. Hanas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAIA METALS CORP.-5.00%3
BHP GROUP10.30%170 623
RIO TINTO PLC11.04%141 787
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.41%55 104
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.38%36 196
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.00%18 606