Gaia Metals : Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange

Gaia Metals Corp. Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange

Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 27, 2021 - Gaia Metals Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: GMC) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9G) announces that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') has approved the listing of the Company's common shares (the 'Shares') on the CSE (the 'CSE Listing') and expects that its Shares will commence trading on the CSE at market open on May 31, 2021 under the symbol 'GMC'. In connection with the CSE Listing, the Company expects to delist its Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') at the close of the market on May 28, 2021.

About Gaia Metals Corp.

Gaia Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals, including platinum group elements, and lithium.

The Company's flagship assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property, and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec and the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@gaiametalscorp.com or visit www.gaiametalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

'ADRIAN LAMOUREUX'

Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director

