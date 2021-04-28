Gaia Metals : MD&A 31 December 2020 (Refiled)

GAIA METALS CORP. (FORMERLY 92 RESOURCES CORP.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS As at and for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 SUITE 500 - 666 BURRARD STREET VANCOUVER, BC, V6C 3P6 TELEPHONE: 778 945 2950

GAIA METALS CORP. (FORMERLY 92 RESOURCES CORP.) Management's Discussion and Analysis As at and for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 April 21, 2021 OVERVIEW The following is a management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Gaia Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Gaia Metals"), prepared as of April 21, 2021. This MD&A should be read together with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and related notes which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020, and related notes which are prepared in accordance with IFRS, copies of which are filed on the SEDAR website: www.sedar.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information included in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking statements. Statements in this report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary considerably from these statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company may differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. It is the Company's policies that all forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions that are based on information available at the time these assumptions are made. The forward-looking statements contained herein are as of February 22, 2021 and are subject to change after this date, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise the statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. Although management believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, there is significant risk that the forward-looking information or statements may not be achieved, and the underlying assumptions thereto will not prove to be accurate. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in any forward-looking information or statements, including the underlying assumptions thereto, as a result of numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors such as those described above and in "Risks and Uncertainties" below. The Company has no policy for updating forward looking information beyond the procedures required under applicable securities laws. All of the Company's public disclosure filings, including its most recent management information circular, material change reports, press releases and other information, may be accessed via www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.gaiametalscorp.comand readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical report filed with respect to the Company's mineral property. The global outbreak of a novel coronavirus pandemic identified as "COVID-19", has had a significant impact on businesses through the restrictions put in place by the Canadian, provincial and municipal governments regarding travel, business operations and isolation/quarantine orders. At this time, it is unknown the extent of the impact the COVID-19 outbreak may have on the Company as this will Page | 1

GAIA METALS CORP. (FORMERLY 92 RESOURCES CORP.) Management's Discussion and Analysis As at and for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and that cannot be predicted with confidence. These uncertainties arise from the inability to predict the ultimate geographic spread of the disease and the duration of the outbreak, including the duration of travel restrictions, business closures or disruptions, and quarantine/isolation measures that are currently, or may be put in place by Canada and other countries in which the Company may conduct future mineral interests or business acquisitions to fight the virus. NATURE OF BUSINESS The Company was incorporated on May 10, 2007, under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act. On June 10, 2014, the Company's common shares were consolidated on a five old for one new share basis and the Company's name was changed from Rio Grande Mining Corp. to 92 Resources Corp. On October 7, 2019, the Company's common shares were consolidated on a ten old for one new share basis and the Company's name was changed from 92 Resources Corp. to Gaia Metals Corp. The Company is domiciled in Canada and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta, with its common shares publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the stock symbol "GMC" (effective October 17, 2019). The address of its head office and records office is Suite 500, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3P6. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation and acquisition of exploration and evaluation properties located in British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Quebec, and Idaho, USA., and exploration of those properties once acquired. At December 31, 2020, the Company had not yet determined whether any properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of amounts shown for exploration and mineral properties is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, confirmation of the Company's interest in the underlying mineral claims, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the development of and future profitable production from the properties or realizing proceeds from their disposition. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS The technical information in this disclosure has been reviewed by Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, a Permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. USA Freeman Creek Property On July 24, 2020, the Company signed an Option Agreement with arm's length vendors whereby the Company may acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Freeman Creek Property. Freeman Creek Property initially consisted of 76 mineral claims comprising a total of 635 ha located approximately 15 km northeast of Salmon, Idaho, USA. The Property has since been expanded by staking and currently consists of 106 claims totaling 886 ha. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by paying a total of $90,000, issuing an aggregate 4,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") and 2,000,000 transferable common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.10 and expiring three years from issuance (the "Consideration Warrants") as follows: $10,000 upon signing of an option agreement (paid);

$40,000, 2,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants upon receipt of TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval of the Option Agreement on August 12, 2020 (issued and paid); and Page | 2

GAIA METALS CORP. (FORMERLY 92 RESOURCES CORP.) Management's Discussion and Analysis As at and for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 $40,000 (promissory note issued on March 3, 2021), 2,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants on March 23, 2021 (as amended) (issued on March 23, 2021). In the event that a gold equivalent resource of more than 1 million ounces is outlined within a NI 43- 101 Resource Estimate on the Property, the Company shall pay $1,000,000, payable in shares or cash or a combination of both, at the Company's discretion. In the case of a share issuance, the shares shall be issued at a price using the average market price of the previous 30 trading days preceding the share issuance. The vendors shall retain a 2.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property, of which the Company shall have the right to purchase half (1.25%) for $1,500,000. The Freeman Creek Property is located approximately 15 km northeast of Salmon, Idaho, and is accessible via paved highway and a network of gravel roads and trails. The Property hosts two major advanced targets; the Gold Dyke Prospect, with an historical drill intercept of 1.5 g/t Au and 12.1 g/t Ag over 44.2 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect, with an historical outcrop sample assay of 14.15 g/t Au, 63 g/t Ag, and 1.2% Cu. On August 31, 2020 the Company completed a Phase I surface exploration program at the Freeman Creek Property. Field work included prospecting and rock sampling, soil sampling, and a ground magnetic survey. Based initial field interpretation, the Company expanded the Property through staking of an additional 30 claims totaling 251 ha (news release dated September 2nd, 2020). Following the additional of 30 mineral claims, the Freeman Creek Property consists of an aggregate of 106 mineral claims totalling approximately 886 ha. On September 10, 2020 the Company found that the first batch of analytical results for samples collected during the recently completed Phase I surface program at Freeman Creek confirmed strong gold, silver, and copper mineralization at the Property including grab samples of 10 g/t Au, 80.1 g/t Ag, and 0.72% Cu at the Gold Dyke Prospect, and 15.3 g/t Au, 41.0 g/t Ag, and 0.78% Cu at the Carmen Creek Prospect. The initial results also outlined a mineralized strike length at Carmen Creek of at least 350 m, as well as a parallel trending, potential mineralized structure. On October 6, 2020, the Company received official authorization from the Bureau of Land Management to commence the first phase of drilling at the Freeman Creek Property. The drill program focused on the Gold Dyke Prospect, including a twinning of historical drill holes RDH-8. On October 13, 2020 the Company received the remaining analytical results for samples collected during the recently completed Phase I surface program at Freeman Creek. The new assays confirm prospective target areas at both Gold Dyke and Carmen Creek that are much larger than previously recognized. This includes an extensive (800 m x 700 m) gold soil geochemical anomaly at Gold Dyke, and the discovery of multiple, closely spaced, parallel mineralized structures/vein(s) with high grades of precious metal mineralization at Carmen Creek, identified over a mapped strike length of at least 1.2 kilometres, which remains open at both ends. On October 27, 2020 the Company had collared the first drill hole of its maiden diamond drill program at the Gold Dyke Prospect ("Gold Dyke") on the Company's Freeman Creek Gold Property. On November 10, 2020 the Company completed a 3-dayfollow-up prospecting and rock sampling program at the Carmen Creek Prospect on the Freeman Creek Property. The objective of the 3-day program was to follow-up and expand upon the high-grade rock samples collected along the Carmen Creek Trend during the recently completed August 2020 surface exploration program on the Property; specifically, the Gallifrey Showing (2.02 g/t Au, 31.8 g/t Ag, and 0.76% Cu ), the Tardis Showing (25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu), and the Daleks Showing (2.00 g/t Au, 269 g/t Ag, and 11.4% Cu). Page | 3

GAIA METALS CORP. (FORMERLY 92 RESOURCES CORP.) Management's Discussion and Analysis As at and for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 On November 12, 2020 the Company completed its maiden diamond drill program at the Freeman Creek Property. The drill program consisted of four (4) diamond drill holes of HQ size, totaling of 457 m. The program focused on the Gold Dyke Prospect ("Gold Dyke") and included a drill hole twin (FC20-003) of the historical drill hole RDH-8, which returned 1.5 g/t Au and 12.1 g/t Ag over 44.2 m. On November 24, 2020, the Company concluded its surface sample assay results from its follow-up3-day field program at the Carmen Creek Prospect. Results included 13.1 g/t Au, 83.6 g/t Ag, and 0.78% Cu, as well as a new mineralized vein discovery in the eastern most explored area of the Carmen Creek Trend. On January 7, 2021, the Company sampled 5.7 g/t Au and 49 g/t Ag in outcrop at the Gold Dyke Prospect. The samples were collected from new exposure created during drill access trail construction at the Prospect. The discovery is significant as it highlights a new area of interest not previously recognized. The outcrop is located approximately 50 metres east of the documented historical drilling and more than 100 m from the nearest 2020 drill hole. On January 12, 2021, the Company concluded its results of the 2020 drill program at the Gold Dyke Prospect. The program achieved its primary objective of locating and confirming the precious-metal- mineralized intersection reported from historical rotary drill hole RDH-8 with a 12-metre intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33 g/t Ag in FC20-003, within a wider interval of 1.12 g/t Au and 9.0 g/t Ag over 47.6 m, starting from surface. The results of the drill program support the interpretation that a widespread, low-grade,gold-mineralized envelope is present at the Gold Dyke Prospect, but which also contains a high-grade component of unknown extent. On March 3, 2021, the Company amended the Freeman Creek Option agreement to accelerate the due date for the issuance of the 1,000,000 warrants and 2,000,000 common shares from August 12, 2021 to March 23, 2021. These warrants and shares were issued on March 23, 2021. In addition, a promissory note payable of $40,000 was issued on March 3, 2021 and is due on or before August 12, 2021 (Note 7). If the promissory note is not paid by August 12, 2021, the Company will be obligated to issue 500,000 to the optionor in lieu of the cash payment. Pursuant to the issuance of the shares and warrants, the Company is deemed to have exercised the Option and have earned a 100% interest in and to the Property which will vest to the Company, subject to the NSR Royalty. On March 10, 2021, the Company has planned to complete a 16-kilometer induced polarization and resistivity geophysical survey at the Freeman Creek Property. The objective of the survey is to locate any additional and yet to be discovered parallel trending mineralized structures, as well as further trace them along strike. In addition, the survey will probe to depths of approximately 120 m and allow for further discrimination of targets along the strike of the structures. The data obtained will be integrated with the Company's existing datasets and used to confirm and prioritize the initial drill hole plan for the Carmen Creek Prospect. Page | 4