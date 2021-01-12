Banks weigh on Indian shares after RBI warns of bad loan spike

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on
Tuesday as gains in metals and energy stocks were outweighed by
losses in banks after the central bank said domestic lenders
might see bad loans double.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.1% to
14,473 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex eased 0.25% to
49,143.75 by 0505 GMT.
Banks were the top losers, with the Nifty bank index
shedding 0.74% and the Nifty private bank index
declining 0.6%.
Late on Monday, the Financial Stability and Development
Council said in a report that the gross non-performing assets of
Indian banks might increase from 7.5% in September 2020 to 14.8%
under a severe stress scenario.
"Markets are trying to consolidate... Investors will take
cues from (corporate) results until the union budget," said
Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.
"The financial stability report is definitely a red flag for
banks. The impact might be more on public sector banks compared
to private banks."
Shares of Gail (India) Ltd rose 5.8% to a 15-month
high of 143.5 rupees after the state-owned gas distribution firm
said it would consider a proposal to buy back shares.
Tata Motors rose 6.9%, buoyed by a double-digit
increase in China sales of its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover
(JLR).
Indian investors now await retail inflation data due later
in the day, with a Reuters poll predicting it fell sharply last
month, landing within the Reserve Bank of India's target range.
Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.3% after touching an
all-time high on Monday.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)