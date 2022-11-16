Gas supply issue between India's Gail and former Gazprom unit to be resolved - minister
11/16/2022 | 07:38am EST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's oil minister on Wednesday said that he hopes the gas supply disruption issue between the country's largest distributor Gail (India) Ltd and a former unit of Russian energy major Gazprom would be resolved.
"My expectation is it will be resolved," minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at a press conference in New Delhi.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; writing by Shivam Patel and Louise Heavens)