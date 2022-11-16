Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. GAIL India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAIL   INE129A01019

GAIL INDIA LIMITED

(GAIL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-16 am EST
90.50 INR   +0.67%
07:38aGas supply issue between India's Gail and former Gazprom unit to be resolved - minister
RE
11/11India's GAIL declines Sefe compensation for cancelled LNG cargoes -sources
RE
11/08Nomura Adjusts Gail (India)'s Price Target to 95 Indian Rupees From 155 Rupees, Keeps at Neutral
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Gas supply issue between India's Gail and former Gazprom unit to be resolved - minister

11/16/2022 | 07:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Indian Petroleum Minister Puri launches an auction of offshore oil and gas blocks in Houston

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's oil minister on Wednesday said that he hopes the gas supply disruption issue between the country's largest distributor Gail (India) Ltd and a former unit of Russian energy major Gazprom would be resolved.

"My expectation is it will be resolved," minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at a press conference in New Delhi.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; writing by Shivam Patel and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.34% 94.09 Delayed Quote.24.23%
GAIL INDIA LIMITED 0.67% 90.5 Delayed Quote.4.37%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
WTI -0.57% 86.862 Delayed Quote.19.05%
Analyst Recommendations on GAIL INDIA LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 1 268 B 15 664 M 15 664 M
Net income 2023 73 686 M 911 M 911 M
Net Debt 2023 82 043 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,11x
Yield 2023 5,53%
Capitalization 591 B 7 305 M 7 305 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 754
Free-Float 41,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Kumar Jain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chairman & Managing Director
Mahesh Kumar Agarwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Akhilesh Jain Independent Director
Sher Singh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAIL INDIA LIMITED4.37%7 305
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-5.66%26 963
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION6.50%15 722
APA GROUP8.55%8 733
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.17.41%7 535
PETRONAS GAS-6.44%7 346