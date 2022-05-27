Log in
    GAIL   INE129A01019

GAIL INDIA LIMITED

(GAIL)
  Report
05/27 07:26:46 am EDT
142.80 INR   -5.56%
India's GAIL open to buying Russian oil and gas assets, chair says

05/27/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - India's largest gas transmitter GAIL is open to buying Russian oil and gas assets shunned by Western companies after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine if the deal made commercial sense, the company's Chairman Manoj Jain said on Friday.

European countries and the United States have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. and the EU has proposed its toughest package of punishments yet, including a ban on crude oil in 6 months.

India has tried to balance its ties with Russia and the West but unlike other members of the Quad countries - the United States, Japan and Australia - it has not imposed sanctions on Russia.

"Why would anyone say no (to Russian assets) if it makes commercial sense," Jain told reporters at post-earnings press conference. GAIL reported a 39% rise in quarterly profit.

GAIL is considering buying gas from challenging local fields to address surging local demand for natural gas, including striking long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deals with global companies.

Jain said GAIL is scouting for a 10-year deal to annually import 1 million tonnes of LNG.

Natural gas buyers in Asia are seeking to lock in supplies via long-term contracts as a buffer against volatile global prices, in moves that will reverse the last decade's trend of increasing spot purchases.

GAIL has a long-term gas import deal with Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore to buy an average 2.5 million tonnes of per year.

Under the deal Gazprom is progressively increasing supplies to GAIL, and shipped 2 million tonnes of LNG IN 2021. Supplies would rise to 2.5 million tonnes in 2022 and 2.85 million tonnes in 2023, a company official said on the sidelines of the conference.

Gazprom has informed GAIL that it was facing issues in procuring gas and has asked to reschedule a liquified natural gas (LNG) cargo, Jain said, adding that the Russian company could supply the committed volumes from its portfolio of assets.

GAIL's imports of natural gas could increase 5-6% in this fiscal year to March 2023, Jain said, adding that he expected prices of LNG to be high for the next 12-18 months.

Asian spot LNG prices have fallen about 50% from an all-time high in December, but are up nearly three-fold from levels seen in May 2021 as prices have rallied on tight global supplies.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAIL INDIA LIMITED -5.56% 142.8 Delayed Quote.17.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.44% 117.92 Delayed Quote.46.84%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.49% 5578.68 Real-time Quote.-11.14%
PJSC GAZPROM 9.02% 295.89 End-of-day quote.-13.81%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.99% 401.65 End-of-day quote.-26.28%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.07% 625.8904 Real-time Quote.51.70%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.89% 395.4022 Real-time Quote.138.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.13% 66 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
WTI 0.10% 114.113 Delayed Quote.46.90%
Financials
Sales 2022 841 B 10 835 M 10 835 M
Net income 2022 98 155 M 1 264 M 1 264 M
Net Debt 2022 22 116 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,92x
Yield 2022 5,98%
Capitalization 634 B 8 166 M 8 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 705
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart GAIL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GAIL India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 151,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manoj Jain Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh Kumar Jain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anil Kumar Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Akhilesh Jain Independent Director
Sher Singh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAIL INDIA LIMITED17.03%8 646
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-0.10%29 478
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION10.64%16 229
APA GROUP13.62%9 543
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD27.59%9 081
OSAKA GAS COMPANY., LTD.32.40%8 215