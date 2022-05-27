India's GAIL open to buying Russian oil and gas assets, chair says

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - India's largest gas
transmitter GAIL is open to buying Russian oil and
gas assets shunned by Western companies after Moscow's invasion
of Ukraine if the deal made commercial sense, the company's
Chairman Manoj Jain said on Friday.
European countries and the United States have imposed heavy
sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on
Feb. 24. and the EU has proposed its toughest package of
punishments yet, including a ban on crude oil in 6 months.
India has tried to balance its ties with Russia and the West
but unlike other members of the Quad countries - the United
States, Japan and Australia - it has not imposed sanctions on
Russia.
"Why would anyone say no (to Russian assets) if it makes
commercial sense," Jain told reporters at post-earnings press
conference. GAIL reported a 39% rise in quarterly profit.
GAIL is considering buying gas from challenging local fields
to address surging local demand for natural gas, including
striking long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deals with
global companies.
Jain said GAIL is scouting for a 10-year deal to annually
import 1 million tonnes of LNG.
Natural gas buyers in Asia are seeking to lock in supplies
via long-term contracts as a buffer against volatile global
prices, in moves that will reverse the last decade's trend of
increasing spot purchases.
GAIL has a long-term gas import deal with Gazprom Marketing
& Trading Singapore to buy an average 2.5 million tonnes of per
year.
Under the deal Gazprom is progressively increasing supplies
to GAIL, and shipped 2 million tonnes of LNG IN 2021. Supplies
would rise to 2.5 million tonnes in 2022 and 2.85 million tonnes
in 2023, a company official said on the sidelines of the
conference.
Gazprom has informed GAIL that it was facing issues in
procuring gas and has asked to reschedule a liquified natural
gas (LNG) cargo, Jain said, adding that the Russian company
could supply the committed volumes from its portfolio of assets.
GAIL's imports of natural gas could increase 5-6% in this
fiscal year to March 2023, Jain said, adding that he expected
prices of LNG to be high for the next 12-18 months.
Asian spot LNG prices have fallen about 50% from an all-time
high in December, but are up nearly three-fold from levels seen
in May 2021 as prices have rallied on tight global supplies.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan;
Editing by Hugh Lawson and Louise Heavens)