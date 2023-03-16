Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. GAIL India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAIL   INE129A01019

GAIL INDIA LIMITED

(GAIL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:03:42 2023-03-16 am EDT
110.80 INR   +1.60%
02:56aIndia's IOC seeks 8 LNG cargoes for Dhamra terminal - sources
RE
03/15India's GAIL to get LNG shipments from Germany's Sefe after nearly a year
RE
03/13GAIL (India) Declares Interim Dividend for FY23
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's IOC seeks 8 LNG cargoes for Dhamra terminal - sources

03/16/2023 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - State-run Indian Oil Corp has issued a tender seeking eight cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be delivered to the Dhamra terminal on India's east coast, three industry sources said on Thursday.

The cargoes are to be delivered between June 2023 and May 2024. One of the sources said the tender closes on March 22.

The Dhamra terminal by Adani Total Private Ltd will be India's first one on the east coast. It is expected to receive its first LNG cargo in April and begin commercial operations 30 to 45 days after receiving the shipment.

Adani Total has a 20-year take-or-pay contract to provide regasification services to Indian Oil Corp for 3 million tonnes of LNG per annum at the Dhamra terminal. Government-run gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd has a similar 1.5 million tonnes per annum deal with Adani Total.

Adani Total, in which French energy giant TotalEnergies SE has a 50% stake, said in February that it expects to receive 2.2 million tonnes of LNG at the Dhamra terminal during the year ending March 2024.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.03% 74.22 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
GAIL INDIA LIMITED 1.56% 110.8 Delayed Quote.13.53%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.40% 79.65 Delayed Quote.2.75%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.93% 5642.37 Real-time Quote.1.33%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.89% 121.4533 Real-time Quote.-39.08%
TOTALENERGIES SE -5.63% 53.27 Real-time Quote.-9.17%
WTI -0.32% 68.206 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
All news about GAIL INDIA LIMITED
02:56aIndia's IOC seeks 8 LNG cargoes for Dhamra terminal - sources
RE
03/15India's GAIL to get LNG shipments from Germany's Sefe after nearly a year
RE
03/13GAIL (India) Declares Interim Dividend for FY23
MT
03/13Gail Limited Approves Interim Dividend for Fiscal Year 2022-23
CI
03/09GAIL (India) Launches Mentorship Program for Employees' Spouses
MT
03/09India taking steps to ensure adequate power supply during summer
RE
03/08GAIL India issues swap tender for LNG cargo -sources
RE
03/08INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on steep Fed rate hike fears
RE
03/02Indian companies seal deal to step up use of LNG lorries in mineral-rich west Maharasht..
RE
02/27North Asian LNG Market Recovers from Losses as Cargo Purchases Ramp Up, ANZ Bank Says
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAIL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 314 B 15 856 M 15 856 M
Net income 2023 60 442 M 729 M 729 M
Net Debt 2023 107 B 1 297 M 1 297 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 717 B 8 651 M 8 651 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 754
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart GAIL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GAIL India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 109,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh Kumar Jain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mahesh Kumar Agarwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Akhilesh Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sher Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAIL INDIA LIMITED13.53%8 651
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.8.31%27 756
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION1.53%16 041
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.-3.87%8 009
APA GROUP-5.39%8 005
PETRONAS GAS-3.62%7 238