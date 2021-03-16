Log in
GAIL India Limited    GAIL   INE129A01019

GAIL INDIA LIMITED

(GAIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 03/16 12:19:21 am
144.55 INR   +0.70%
12:13aIndian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost
RE
03/15GAIL (INDIA)  : Declares Second Interim Dividend; Shares Drop 3%
MT
03/10GAIL (INDIA)  : to Consider Second Interim Dividend
MT
Indian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost

03/16/2021 | 12:13am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday after closing lower in the previous session, helped by gains in heavyweight information technology stocks and conglomerate Reliance Industries.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.46% to 14,998.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.45% to 50,622.16 by 0356 GMT.

A renewed surge in COVID-19 cases, a jump in February inflation to a three-month high and a fall in January industrial output had led the Nifty to drop as much as 1.90% and the Sensex 1.96% on Monday.

Information technology stocks, which helped pare losses towards the close the previous session, continued their gains on Tuesday.

The Nifty IT index rose 0.56%. Software services provider Infosys Ltd added 0.8% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50. Oils-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd gained 0.3%.

Tata Communications Ltd fell 6.2% after the telecoms services provider said the government would sell up to a 10% stake in the company through an offer for sale, at a discounted floor price to the stock's last close.

Broader Asian markets were set to open higher, following record highs on Wall Street overnight, amid investor optimism over vaccinations and approval of the U.S. $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAIL INDIA LIMITED 0.80% 144.55 Delayed Quote.19.15%
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.77% 1384.2 Delayed Quote.9.48%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.19% 2105.45 Delayed Quote.7.67%
SENSEX 30 -0.78% 50395.08 Real-time Quote.5.54%
TATA COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -5.70% 1219.9 Delayed Quote.17.36%
Financials
Sales 2021 590 B 8 130 M 8 130 M
Net income 2021 45 206 M 623 M 623 M
Net Debt 2021 58 189 M 802 M 802 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 647 B 8 924 M 8 925 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 682
Free-Float 41,0%
Technical analysis trends GAIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 143,55 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manoj Jain Chairman & Managing Director
A K Tiwari Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Anil Kumar Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Banto Devi Kataria Independent Director
Ashish Chatterjee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAIL INDIA LIMITED19.15%9 109
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.12.76%24 537
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.44%19 699
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-4.20%11 716
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-0.36%9 496
APA GROUP-1.04%8 742
