REFILE-Indian shares end lower for first time in new year; Reliance drags

BENGALURU, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on
Wednesday, dragged down by market heavyweight Reliance
Industries, and tracking broader global markets that fell on the
possibility of a Democratic sweep in Senate runoffs in Georgia.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.38% lower
at 14,146.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended
down 0.54% at 48,174.06. Both indexes had notched record closing
highs in the past three sessions of the new year.
Global stocks fell on a possible Democrat triumph in Senate
runoffs in the U.S. battleground state of Georgia, as that would
pave the way for President-elect Joe Biden to push through
higher corporate taxes and greater regulation.
Indian conglomerate Reliance fell 2.6%, while
consumer giant ITC shed 2.9%. Both stocks were among
the top drags on the Nifty 50.
"Here (in domestic trading) all the good companies have
already rallied...it is the laggards and underperformers which
are doing catch up, like Power Grid and GAIL," said Rusmik Oza,
head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities in Mumbai.
"Their weights are not very high in the market."
Power Grid Corporation of India and GAIL (India)
rose 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively.
Bajaj Finance ended down 1.7%. Late on Tuesday,
the central bank imposed a penalty of 25 million rupees on Bajaj
Finance for violation of various directions, including on the
company's recovery and collection methods.
Steel Authority of India closed 2.3% lower, after
four contract workers at the state-owned company's Rourkela
steel plant in eastern India died after a suspected gas leakage
incident.
Separately, a private survey on Wednesday showed growth in
India's dominant services industry continued to lose momentum in
December.
