    9900   KYG3708A1094

GAIN PLUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(9900)
Gain Plus : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 AUGUST 2021

08/18/2021 | 04:34am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Gain Plus Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 951 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2021 34,1 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
Net cash 2021 54,6 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 781 M 100 M 100 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart GAIN PLUS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gain Plus Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chiu Kwan Tsang Chairman, CEO & Compliance Officer
Chun Ming Kwong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chun Man So Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Man Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Yeung Tak Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAIN PLUS HOLDINGS LIMITED87.50%100
SWECO AB (PUBL)-6.09%5 865
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.-25.24%2 938
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.26.94%1 492
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD-10.48%1 399
UNITED INTEGRATED SERVICES CO., LTD.-11.34%1 315