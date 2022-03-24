Gain Therapeutics : Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Update - Form 8-K

◾ Advance its GBA1 Gaucher disease program into regulatory toxicology studies;

◾ Announce data from new internally developed allosteric regulator programs; and

◾ Continue to progress its research and discovery programs originating from its SEE-Tx platform across a range of indications, including lysosomal storage diseases (GM1 gangliosidosis and Krabbe), genetically driven metabolic disorders (liver and lung disease) and oncology.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

For the year-ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the year-ended December 31, 2020:

◾ Revenues were $165 thousand compared to $29 thousand.

◾ Research and development expenses were $7,164 thousand compared to $2,259 thousand.

◾ General and administrative expenses were $6,827 thousand compared to $1,249 thousand.

◾ Total operating expenses were $13,991 thousand compared to $3,508 thousand. Operating expenses include the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation and warrants for $1,873 thousand, compared to $82 thousand.

◾ Net loss was $13,891 thousand compared to $3,578 thousand.

◾ GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $1.37, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $1.33.

Revenues were $165 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $29 thousand for the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a program initiation fee and development services on the first target development program identified under the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals collaboration agreement.

Research and development expenses of $7,164 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $2,259 thousand for the same period of 2020, an increase of $4,905 thousand. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily driven by increased program development activities related to the advancement of the Company's pre-clinical pipeline, as well as increased personnel-related costs resulting from an increase in employee headcount and the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation that amounted to $344 thousand and $57 thousand as of December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $6,827 thousand for the year-ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1,249 thousand for the same period of 2020, an increase of $5,578 thousand. This increase was primarily due to increase in expenses for legal fees relating to patent and corporate matters, professional fees for accounting and investor relations as we continue to expand our business and build management infrastructure an increase in personnel-related costs resulting from an increase in employee headcount and the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation that amounted to $495 thousand and $25 thousand and warrants of $1,034 thousand and nil as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

As a result of the above, net loss was $13,891 thousand, or $1.37 per share basic and diluted, for the year-ended December 31, 2021, compared to $3,578 thousand or $1.33 per share basic and diluted, for the same period of 2020. The increase in net loss was due to increased research and development expenses, as well as an increase in general and administrative expenses primarily related to investments in the Company's infrastructure as a publicly traded company.

Cash and cash equivalents were $36.88 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $7.49 million on December 31, 2020.