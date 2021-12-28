Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GANX   US36269B1052

GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GANX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gain Therapeutics : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - Form 8-K

12/28/2021 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gain Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BETHESDA, MD, December 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) ("Gain", or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites never before targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced the grant of an option to purchase 200,000 shares of the Gain's common stock and of 200,000 restricted stock units of Gain's common stock to Matthias Alder, its Chief Operating Officer. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Gain's Board of Directors and granted under the Gain Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, with a grant date of December 23, 2021, as an inducement material to Mr. Alder to enter into an employment with Gain, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options vest over four years, with one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Alder's employment start date (the "Initial Vesting Date") and the remaining three-fourths (3/4ths) of the shares subject to the option vesting in a series of thirty-six (36) successive equal monthly installments on each subsequent monthly anniversary of the Initial Vesting Date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the Company as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $5.86 per share, equal to the per share closing price of the Company's common stock on December 22, 2021. The restricted stock units vest on specified performance conditions based on the achievement of business development targets and clinical development targets.

The Company is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is positioned at the confluence of technology and healthcare and focused on redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson's with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse.

For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the achievement of vesting conditions of equity incentive grants. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected include Gain's ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate and manage its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Gain does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new

information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1 (617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Joleen Schultz

Joleen Schultz & Associates

+1 760-271-8150

joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com

Disclaimer

Gain Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 21:16:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:17pGAIN THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - Form ..
PU
04:13pGAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04:06pGain Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
12/07Gain Therapeutics Progresses Krabbe Disease Program and Provides Scientific Update
GL
12/01Gain Therapeutics to Participate at the Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit
GL
11/12GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
11/12Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updat..
PU
11/12Earnings Flash (GANX) GAIN THERAPEUTICS Reports Q3 Revenue $27,345
MT
11/12Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updat..
AQ
11/11Gain Therapeutics Presents Parkinson's Disease Preclinical Study Results at Society for..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 737x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1 013x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,71 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 373%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric I. Richman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manolo Bellotto President & General Manager
Salvatore Calabrese Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Islam Chairman
Xavier Barril Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%110
MODERNA, INC.136.32%100 097
LONZA GROUP AG34.18%61 762
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.57.43%53 885
SEAGEN INC.-9.97%28 831
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY57.77%25 040