Gain Therapeutics : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
November 17, 2023 at 04:32 pm EST
Share
Item 1.02
Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement
On November 13, 2023, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") notified Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Cantor") of its decision to terminate the Controlled Equity OfferingSMSales Agreement, dated as of May 18, 2022, (the "Sales Agreement") between the Company and Cantor, effective immediately (the "Termination Date"). The Sales Agreement provided for the offer and sale of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), from time to time through Cantor as its sales agent, subject to the maximum aggregate dollar amount registered pursuant to the applicable prospectus supplement. Sales of shares of Common Stock through Cantor were to be made (A) in negotiated transactions with the consent of the Company or (B) by any other method permitted by law deemed to be an "at-the-market" offering as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including block transaction, sales made directly on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or sales made into any other existing trading market for the shares of Common Stock. Through the Termination Date, the Company sold an aggregate of 865,535 shares of Common Stock under the Sales Agreement for net proceeds of $3.5 million.
The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement, a copy of which was filed as Exhibit 1.2 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC on May 18, 2022.
Gain Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 21:30:33 UTC.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across several therapeutic areas, including, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), metabolic disorders, and other diseases that can be targeted through protein degradation, such as oncology. Its drug discovery platform, Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy (SEE-Tx), to discover novel allosteric binding sites on proteins implicated in a disease and to identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function and treat the underlying cause of the disease. Its lead product candidate, GT-02287, is being developed for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease, including restoration of GCase function, reduction of toxic lipid substrates and toxic forms of alpha-synuclein, improved survival of dopaminergic neurons, and enhance in dopamine levels.