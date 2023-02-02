Advanced search
  Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
    GANX   US36269B1052

GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GANX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-01 pm EST
3.970 USD   +0.51%
Gain Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Medical Conferences

02/02/2023 | 08:03am EST
Gain to present new preclinical data on its lead programs in GBA1-related diseases

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule treatments, today announced that the Company will present new preclinical data at the following upcoming scientific and medical meetings.

“The body of data that has been generated over the past year in our lead program for GBA1-related diseases is impressive as it demonstrates the mechanism of action and the potentially disease-modifying effect in multiple relevant in vitro and in vivo models,” said Matthias Alder, CEO of Gain Therapeutics. “Based on these data, we look forward to starting the clinical stage development with our drug candidate GT-02287 later this year.”

19th Annual WORLDSymposium
Website: https://worldsymposia.org
Location: Orlando, FL, USA
Date/Time: February 22 – 26, 2023
Presenter: Beatriz Calvo-Flores Guzman, Ph.D., Gain Therapeutics

AD/PD 23: 17th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases
Website: https://adpd.kenes.com
Date/Time: March 28 – April 1, 2023
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Presenter: Beatriz Calvo-Flores Guzman, Ph.D., Gain Therapeutics

19th Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases Global Congress 2023 Europe
Website: https://www.orphandrugscongress.com
Date/Time: April 3 - 4, 2023
Location: London, UK
Presenter: Manolo Bellotto, Ph.D., Gain Therapeutics

2023 Lysosomal Diseases Gordon Research Conference: Connecting Function to Pathophysiology for Innovative Therapies
Website: https://www.grc.org/lysosomal-diseases-conference/2023/
Date/Time: May 14 - 19, 2023
Location: Castelldefels, Spain
Presenter: Manolo Bellotto, Ph.D., Gain Therapeutics

Additional details on abstracts and posters will be posted when they become available under the Events section of the Gain Website.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule treatments to address unmet medical needs. The ability to identify never-seen-before allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas provides opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition, and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), metabolic disorders, as well as other diseases that can be targeted through protein degradation, such as oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "goal, " "intend," "seek, " "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. All statements, other than historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company’s current or future product candidates; expectations regarding timing for reporting data from ongoing preclinical studies or the initiation of future clinical trials, including the timing for completion of IND-enabling toxicology studies and submission of the dossier requirement for commencement of a Phase 1 clinical program for GT-02287 for GBA1 Parkinson’s disease and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company’s product candidates; the selection and development, and timing thereof, of future programs, or any potential business development opportunities for product candidates; the Company’s financial position and ability to execute on the next phase of its strategy; and the Company’s anticipated cash runway guidance, including the ability for the Company’s current and projected cash to allow the Company to meet value inflection points. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s preclinical and future clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside the Company's control. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global and macroeconomic conditions on the Company’s business; clinical trials and financial position; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are identified in the sections titled “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors or how they may affect us. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and we are under no duty to update this information after the date of this release, except as required by law. You should not rely on it as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor & Media Contact:
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
Gain@argotpartners.com

 


