Gain Therapeutics to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat On Computational Biology in Drug Discovery with Key Opinion Leaders

BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational drug discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule therapies, today announced that it will participate in a virtual panel discussion on recent advances in AI-enabled computational biology and the future of drug discovery. Gain’s Chief Technology Officer, Xavier Barril, Ph.D., will be joined by key opinion leaders Brandon Allgood, Ph.D., former Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer of Valo Health, and Jason Paragas, Ph.D., Founder and Venture Partner at Social Impact Capital Fund. The fireside chat, titled “Computational Biology in Drug Discovery with Gain Therapeutics (GANX) CTO & Two Experts,” will take place on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET. Hartaj Singh, M.B.A., Managing Director of Biotechnology Equity Research at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., will moderate the discussion.



Discussion Topics

Computational drug discovery for precision medicine – development of small molecules in more homogenous patient populations

Merits of a combination of knowledge-based approaches (ML) and physics-based approaches

Big Pharma perspective: technological solutions to discover, design, and develop therapeutics

Mixed solvents MD (MDmix) simulations in structure-based drug discovery and GANX’s proprietary site-directed enzyme enhancement therapy (See-Tx™) platform to discover new allosteric binding sites

Alignment of computation and biological experiments, e.g., GANX’s approach in GBA1-Parkinson’s and GBA1-Gaucher disease



Panel Participants

Brandon Allgood currently the Founder; Board Member of The Alliance For Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare (AAIH) (2019-Present). He was also the Chief AI Officer at Valo Health Inc. (09/2019-12/2022). Brandon was also the Co-Founder; CTO (02/2013-09/2019) and Director of Computational Science (03/2007-02/2013) at Numerate Inc. Brandon was also the Senior Software Engineer at Pharmix Corporation (07/2006-03/2007). He is an entrepreneur focused on applying machine learning (ML) and large scale computational methods to improve human health. Brandon's former companies, Valo Health, Numerate, and Pharmix are and were groundbreaking companies at the forefront of applying modern ML and computational methods to drug discovery and development in diverse subfields, including chemistry, biology, clinical trials and real-world health data. Brandon was formerly the Chief AI Officer at Valo Health where he provided technology vision through three VC rounds of financing and managed the engineering and data science teams that were developing and applying Valo's AI-based platform, the Opal Computational Platform. Prior to Valo Health, Brandon was the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Numerate, a leader in ML-driven computational small molecule drug design. At Numerate, he lead the engineering and data science teams in developing Numerate's Data Driven Drug Design (D4) Platform, which was used successfully on over 30+ drug design programs at Numerate and in partnership with small biotechnology and large pharmaceutical companies. Brandon received a B.S. in Physics from the University of Washington, Seattle, and a Ph.D. in Theoretical Cosmology from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Brandon has authored scientific publications in astrophysics, solid-state physics, and computational biology and chemistry and has 18 years of experience in large-scale cloud and distributed computing, AI, and mathematical modeling.

Dr. Jason Paragas PhD, is the current Venture Partner at Social Impact Capital (04/2020 - Present), a research-driven venture capital firm backing the companies that move the world forward. He is also the current CEO of Newco an Alternative Finance company specializing in MCA Bridge-Capital, Tatio Inc. (06/2022 - Present). Previously, he was the President of SaponiQx (10/2021 - 03/2022). He has also held the position as Vice President Strategic Initiatives and Growth Exploration at Agenus (12/2020 - 3/2022) and Vice President External Innovation at Valo (04/2019 - 11/2020).

Dr. Xavier Barril has served as Chief Technology Officer since January 2018. Dr. Barril has over 18 years of experience in computational chemistry and drug discovery. Since 2005, Dr. Barril has been with University of Barcelona as ICREA professor. Prior to joining Gain, Dr. Barril served as co-founder & scientific advisor to Minoryx Therapeutics. He has also developed his career at Vernalis as a senior investigator. Among other discoveries, Dr. Barril is co-inventor of the Hsp90 inhibitors that Vernalis licensed to Novartis and which underwent clinical trials. He is the inventor of the innovative platform technology that Gain Therapeutics is exploiting to identify new structurally targeted allosteric regulators. Dr. Barril has co-authored more than 80 scientific publications and 10 patents. Dr. Barril received a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Barcelona.

To register for the live webcast of the fireside chat, please click here. A replay of the event will be archived for 90 days under the “Events” tab on the investor relations section of the Gain Therapeutics website here following the event.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform SEE-Tx®. The ability to identify never-seen-before allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas provides opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases and oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com .

