For the month of December 2023

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Explanatory Note

On December 22, 2023, Marti Technologies, Inc. (the " Company ") held its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") at the Company's offices at Buyukdere Cd. No:237, Maslak, 34485, Sariyer/Istanbul, Türkiye, at 8:30 a.m. New York time. Holders of the Company's Class A ordinary shares were entitled to one vote per share held as of the close of business on November 27, 2023 (the " Record Date "). A total of 34,031,012 shares of the Company's Class A ordinary shares were present at the Meeting or represented by proxy, which constituted a quorum for the transaction of business and represented approximately 59.7% percent of the voting power of the Company's Class A ordinary shares as of the Record Date. The following are the voting results for the proposals considered and voted upon at the Meeting, each of which is more fully described in the Company's 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 8, 2023.

Proposal 1 - Election of two (2) Class I directors to serve until the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders.

Nominee For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Agah Ugur 33,980,940 44,562 5,510 0 Douglas Lute 33,949,173 38,988 42,851 0

Based on the foregoing votes, each of Agah Ugur and Douglas Lute was elected to serve as a Class I director until the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders.

