Gala Global Products Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 173.75 million compared to INR 237.81 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 174 million compared to INR 238.09 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 1.78 million compared to INR 3.72 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.15 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.15 a year ago.

