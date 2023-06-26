Business Briefing for Shareholders

Gala Inc

Standard market: 4777

June 24th 2023

Gala Group

Financial

highlights

Group companies

Gala Lab Corp.

Gala Mix Inc.

Gala Japan Inc.

Treeful Inc.

© 2023 Gala Inc. All rights reserved

1. Gala Group

  • Social Mission

Online community is the place where people can gather and be connected.

By connecting people from all over the world, we believe that we can contribute to global peace.

  • Vision

No.1 Global Online Community Company

© 2023 Gala Inc. All rights reserved

1. Gala Group

Gala Group Strengths

  • 2 Hit Titles & a large fan base

Over 50 million downloads worldwide for PC online games "Flyff Online" and "Rappelz Online"

  • Global distribution network

Publishing worldwide, either directly or via publishing partners.

  • Development and support capability

Support for over 16 languages

© 2023 Gala Inc. All rights reserved

1. Gala Group

Company Organization

Gala

Group CEO: Satoru Kikugawa

100

Gala Japan

Cloud business

CEO Jiye Kim

80

58.88

Gala Mix

Gala Lab

Smartphone apps business

Smartphone & PC games

CEO Nicolas Pajot

CEO Hyunsu Kim

8.7

Treeful

Treehouse resort business

CEO Satoru Kikugawa

*Percentage of shares held by Gala Inc. To ensure clear responsibility, each CEO invested in his/her respective company.

© 2023 Gala Inc. All rights reserved

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Gala Inc. published this content on 26 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2023 08:03:08 UTC.