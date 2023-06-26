Business Briefing for Shareholders
Gala Inc
Standard market: 4777
June 24th 2023
Gala Group
Financial
highlights
Group companies
・Gala Lab Corp.
・Gala Mix Inc.
・Gala Japan Inc.
・Treeful Inc.
1. Gala Group
- Social Mission
Online community is the place where people can gather and be connected.
By connecting people from all over the world, we believe that we can contribute to global peace.
- Vision
No.1 Global Online Community Company
1. Gala Group
Gala Group Strengths
- 2 Hit Titles & a large fan base
Over 50 million downloads worldwide for PC online games "Flyff Online" and "Rappelz Online"
- Global distribution network
Publishing worldwide, either directly or via publishing partners.
- Development and support capability
Support for over 16 languages
1. Gala Group
Company Organization
Gala
Group CEO: Satoru Kikugawa
※100％
Gala Japan
Cloud business
CEO Jiye Kim
※80％
※58.88％
Gala Mix
Gala Lab
Smartphone apps business
Smartphone & PC games
CEO Nicolas Pajot
CEO Hyunsu Kim
※8.7％
Treeful
Treehouse resort business
CEO Satoru Kikugawa
*Percentage of shares held by Gala Inc. To ensure clear responsibility, each CEO invested in his/her respective company.
