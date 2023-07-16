Certain Ordinary Shares of Gala Technology Holding Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023.

Details:

Each of our existing Shareholders has voluntarily undertaken that it shall not, without prior written consent of our Company and the Sole Sponsor-Overall Coordinator, at any time during the period of six or 12 months (as the case may be) after the Listing Date, dispose of, nor enter into any agreement to lend, dispose of or otherwise create any options, warrants, rights, interests or encumbrances in respect of any of the Shares held by it immediately upon the Listing.

The Shares under the Pre-IPO Convertible Bonds are subject to a lock-up period of 180 days from the Listing Date provided that (a) the Shares may be transferred to Garena Venturesâ€™ wholly-owned subsidiary or affiliate on the condition that such wholly-owned Subsidiary or

affiliate shall undertake to comply with such lock-up undertaking and it remains a subsidiary of Sea Limited; and (b) any transfer of shares or other securities of Sea Limited shall not be restricted.

Each of our existing Shareholders has voluntarily undertaken that it shall not, without prior written consent of our Company and the Sole Sponsor-Overall Coordinator, at any time during the applicable lock-up period after the Listing Date, dispose of, nor enter into any agreement to lend, dispose of or otherwise create any options, warrants, rights, interests or encumbrances in respect of any of the Shares held by it immediately upon the Listing. The respective lock-up periods voluntarily agreed by them are as follows: (i) for the Largest Shareholder, namely Great Shine, a period of 12 months immediately after the Listing Date, subject to the terms as further described in the section headed Underwriting â€” Hong Kong Public Offering â€” Undertakings by our Largest Shareholderâ€™â€™ in this prospectus;

(ii) for each of the offshore investment vehicles of our relevant Directors and employees, namely (1) High Triumph, (2) Neo Honour, (3) Perfect Fountain Holding Limited, (4) Oasis Element Holding Limited, (5) Wishful Profit Holding Limited, (6) Legend Crystal Holding Limited and (7) Angel Return Holding Limited, a period of 12 months immediately after the Listing Date; and (iii) for other existing Shareholders, namely (1) Crystal Pleasant Holding Limited, (2) Easy Flourish Holding Limited, (3) Pacific Mars Holding Limited, (4) TAP4FUN (Hong Kong)

Limited, (5) Mighty Yellow, (6) Genesis Fountain Holding Limited, (7) Absolute Bright Holding Limited, (8) Innovalley Investment Limited, (9) Glorious Honour Holding Limited, (10) Treasure Venture Holding Limited, (11) Perfect Ranger Holding Limited, (12) Splendid Fame Holding Limited, (13) Fine Charm Ventures Limited and (14) King Venture Holding Limited, a period of six months immediately after the Listing Date.

