GALADARI Hotels Lanka : Annual Report for the Year Ended 31st December 2021
06/06/2022 | 07:42am EDT
GALADARI Hotels (Lanka) PLC
Annual Report - 2021
Contents
Corporate Information
Notice of Meeting
Chairman's Message
Management Discussion and Analysis
Board of Directors
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Annual Report of the Board of Directors
Corporate Governance
Report of the Audit Committee
Report of the Remuneration Committee
Report of the Related Party Transactions Review
Committee
Independent Auditor's Report
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Profit or Loss
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Financial Statements
Information to Shareholders
Five Year Summary
Notes
Form of Proxy
GALADARI Hotels (Lanka) PLC
Annual Report - 2021
Corporate Information
COMPANY NAME
:
Galadari Hotels (Lanka) PLC
COMPANY REGISTRATION NO.
:
PQ 137
LEGAL STATUS
:
A quoted Public Company with limited liability incorporated in Sri Lanka
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
:
Mr. M A I Galadari - Chairman
Mr. S A I H Galadari
Mr. I A I Galadari
Mr. M Y Kazi Meeran
Mr. L R De Silva
Dr. J A S Felix
Mr. V Radhakrishnan
AUDIT COMMITTEE
:
Mr. M Y Kazi Meeran - Chairman
Dr. J A S Felix
Mr. L R De Silva
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
:
Mr. M A I Galadari - Chairman
Dr. J A S Felix
Mr. L R De Silva
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
:
Mr. L R De Silva - Chairman
REVIEW COMMITTEE
Mr. M Y Kazi Meeran
Dr. J A S Felix
SECRETARIES & REGISTRARS
:
Jacey & Company
No.9/5, Thambiah Avenue,
Colombo 07
Tel: 4335159 - 62
REGISTERED OFFICE
:
No.9/5, Thambiah Avenue,
Colombo 07
Tel: 4335159 - 62
AUDITORS
:
M/s Ernst & Young,
Chartered Accountants
201, De Saram Place, Colombo 10
LAWYERS
:
Tiruchelvam Associates
No.116/10, Rosmead Place, Colombo 07
BANKERS
:
Hatton National Bank
City Office, No. 16, Janadhipathi Mawatha,
Colombo 1
Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation
24, Sir Baron Jayatilaka Mawatha, Colombo 1
Bank of Ceylon - Corporate Branch Head Office
No.4, Bank of Ceylon Mawatha, Colombo 01
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
World Trade Centre Branch
L03-Wt-01, Third Floor, West Tower
World Trade Centre, Colombo 01
Sampath Bank, Fort Branch,
No. 98, Chatham street,
Colombo 01.
GALADARI Hotels (Lanka) PLC
Annual Report - 2021
Notice of Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 41st Annual General Meeting of GALADARI HOTELS (LANKA) PLC will be held as a Virtual Meeting emanating from the "Board Room" of Galadari Hotels (Lanka) PLC, No. 64, Lotus Road, Colombo 01, on 29th June at 3.30 p.m for the following purposes:
Agenda
To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December, 2021 together with the Reports of the Directors' and Auditors' thereon.
To re-elect Mr. Lalith Rukman De Silva, Director, who retires by rotation in terms of Article 87 of the Articles of Association of the
Company.
To re-elect Dr. John Anthony Shivaji Felix, Director, who retires by rotation in terms of Article 87 of the Articles of Association of the Company.
To re-appoint the Auditors Messrs. Ernst & Young, Chartered Accountants, to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual
General Meeting and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
JACEY & COMPANY
SECRETARIES
2nd June 2022 Colombo
NOTES:
A shareholder is entitled to appoint a Proxy to attend and vote instead of himself and a Proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
A Form of Proxy is enclosed for this purpose. The duly completed forms of proxy should be posted or delivered to the Registered
Office of the Company at 9/5, Thambiah Avenue, Colombo 07 or forwarded by email to AGM@galadari.lk or by fax on 0114790600 in order to enable the Company to receive the same not less than forty eight (48) hours prior to the time appointed for the holding of the AGM.
As mentioned in the Circular to the Shareholders dated 2nd June 2022, the 41st Annual General Meeting will be held as a Virtual meeting. Instructions given in the Circular to Shareholders must be followed to join the meeting virtually.
