GALADARI Hotels Lanka : Annual Report for the Year Ended 31st December 2021

3

GALADARI Hotels (Lanka) PLC

Annual Report - 2021

Notice of Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 41st Annual General Meeting of GALADARI HOTELS (LANKA) PLC will be held as a Virtual Meeting emanating from the "Board Room" of Galadari Hotels (Lanka) PLC, No. 64, Lotus Road, Colombo 01, on 29th June at 3.30 p.m for the following purposes:

Agenda

To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December, 2021 together with the Reports of the Directors' and Auditors' thereon. To re-elect Mr. Lalith Rukman De Silva, Director, who retires by rotation in terms of Article 87 of the Articles of Association of the

Company. To re-elect Dr. John Anthony Shivaji Felix, Director, who retires by rotation in terms of Article 87 of the Articles of Association of the Company. To re-appoint the Auditors Messrs. Ernst & Young, Chartered Accountants, to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual

General Meeting and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

JACEY & COMPANY

SECRETARIES

2nd June 2022 Colombo

NOTES: